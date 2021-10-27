हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Raj Kaushal

Late Raj Kaushal's last project 'Akkad Bakkad Rafu Chakkar' to release on THIS date!

Late filmmaker Raj Kaushal left for heavenly abode on June 30. Now, producers of his last directorial 'Akkad Bakkad Rafu Chakkar' have decided to release the project on November 3 on Amazon Prime Video. 

Late Raj Kaushal&#039;s last project &#039;Akkad Bakkad Rafu Chakkar&#039; to release on THIS date!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Late filmmaker Raj Kaushal left for heavenly abode on June 30. His family, friends, and colleagues have been recalling his memories on certain occasions. Now, producers of his last directorial 'Akkad Bakkad Rafu Chakkar' have decided to release the project on November 3 on Amazon Prime Video. Isn't it the best way to keep Raj's work and memories alive?

Speaking more about 'Akkad Bakkad Rafu Chakkar', the web series stars Vicky Arora, Anuj Rampal, Swati Semwal, Mohan Agashe, Shishir Sharma, and Manish Chaudhari.

 

On Wednesday, the makers unveiled the official teaser of the project. In the teaser, Bhargav Sharma (played by Vicky Arora) and his friends can be seen hatching a plan to open India's first fake bank and get people to deposit money in it and flee with the moolah.

The teaser has left fans intrigued.

"It looks so promising," an Instagram user commented.

"Super impressed. Can't wait to watch it," another one wrote.

For the unversed, Raj was 49 when he died of a heart attack months ago. 

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Raj KaushalLate filmmakerAmazon Prime VideoAkkad Bakkad Rafu ChakkarVicky AroraAnuj RampalSwati SemwalMohan Agashe
Next
Story

Neha Sharma says she isn’t interested in watching Ananya Panday’s films

Must Watch

PT7M6S

20 Varsh Utkarsh: PM Modi brings revolutionary change in education!