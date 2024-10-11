Advertisement
RATAN TATA

Late Ratan Tata’s Dog Goa Hadn't Eaten For Days, Was Seen At Master's Funeral

Ratan Tata’s dog Goa pays his last respects to his master, his workers inform him that he hasn’t eaten anything for days.

Written By Manisha Kapildev Mandal|Last Updated: Oct 11, 2024, 01:56 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Mumbai: The world lost its Ratan. Ratan Tata’s demise has left the entire nation mourning and that's what the man has earned. Ratan Tata always wanted to be remembered as an individual who made a difference and nothing more or less. Today as he left the world, everyone bowed down in front of the legend. Ratan Tata was also very fond of animals, he personally had a pet dog named Goa as he found him in the same city. Ratan Tata who died on October 9 was paid last respect by everyone close to him including Goa. The video of Goa went viral, and Ratan Tata’s workers informed the paparazzi to not click on him and allow the space for him to go as he hadn’t eaten anything for days. 

Watch the video of Ratan Tata’s dog Goa paying him last respect.

Goa was seen sitting in the car and his grief too was visible as animals are more loyal and loveable. 

Ambanis reach to pay their last respect to Ratan Tata

Ratan Tata’s close friend and business tycoon Mukesh Ambani was seen visiting Rata Tata to pay him his last tribute. Along with Mukesh Ambani, his wife Nita Ambani, Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta Ambani too were present.

Shantanu Naidu who was Ratan Tata’s youngest assistant and friend was seen crying inconsolably. He even penned an emotional note and bid his lighthouse a goodbye. 

 

