Leading Social Media Influencer Saurav Soni tells you how to ace the game and race ahead of all

New Delhi: Having a strong digital presence is important to get yourself established, and a few important steps can make that happen, says the expert.

Social Media has become a part of our everyday lives, as a majority of netizens are glued on to their accounts for a better part of their online hours. It has in fact gained tremendous exposure around the digital space today, encouraging many individuals and business's to make use of it for gaining credibility and reach a widespread audience globally. The experience and expansive reach that social media gives is unmatched, and that's what has made it emerge as the most preferred medium for a majority of online entities. This demand has boosted the rise in opportunities for professionals who hold mastery over the subject. Many online businesses are constantly reaching out for the support of social media influencers as they have a powerful hold over the audience's minds, which results in their products or services gain a better grip over consumers as they follow their favourite influencer and their thought process is extensively molded by the online icons they follow.

"They are the strong link between the brand and the consumers who love to read their reviews on various products and services and watch their videos which majorly compromise of promotions of something they endorse and believe in," says popular Social Media Influencer from Delhi Saurav Soni whose short videos have created much fanfare on the internet making him one of the most followed online personalities of present time. Having a humongous follower base of more than 17 million has its own advantages. This MBA also owns an event management company and has risen to the top as one of the most followed social media influencers whose reach has turned out to be profitable propositions for many who have been associated with him.

According to him, this profession carries huge potential and can give fabulous results if done rightly. Saurav says that prioritizing your niche audience is an important requisite to maximize your reach, and you need to create interesting content on the focussed areas to reap maximum exposure and benefits. He has charted out some points in brief which can help one hit the right target and race ahead of competition.

• Identifying your strong points and gain in-depth knowledge around that space works as an added advantage which can assure success.

• Constantly keeping the engagement alive holds the key to success. Regularly sharing meaningful and engaging content keeps you connected with the audiences, which is one of the most important points an influencer should consider to make it big.

• Creating posts which keep the audiences glued on is also very important to stay ahead of the game, and one should focus on this important aspect without any deviations.



"These are a few points which can help you establish your strong presence as an influencer and catapult your online career skywards," concludes Saurav.