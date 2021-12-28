LEAKED! Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan's first look from their next film goes viral

NEW DELHI: Soon after getting married to Katrina Kaif, actor Vicky Kaushal is finally back on the sets of his upcoming untitled film and is currently busy shooting for it in Madhya Pradesh.

In his next outing, he will be seen with Sara Ali Khan as the shots of the film from the busy streets of Indore has gone viral on social media.

In the recent released video, Vicky Kaushal can be seen riding a bike while Sara Ali Khan can be seen seated behind on the bike.

The viral video shows a couple of a nominal family with simple lifestyle and dressing sense.

Clad in a yellow saree with floral print along with an olive green sweater, Sara looked like a housewife with a simple living. She also carried a handbag. While Vicky could be seen in a teal coloured T-shirt paired with jeans and a maroon half jacket, along with a helmet.

Post the marriage, Vicky has been sharing his day to day update to his fans through his social media posts.

Recently, the actor celebrated his first Christmas with his wife Katrina at their new home and also shared a picture on his Instagram.

VicKat has been extremely popular among their fans. Their chemistry is loved by their fans and are surely taken one of the strongest couples of Bollywood.

On the workfront, Vicky was last seen in Sardar Udham. His acting skills were extremely appreciated by one and all.

While on the other hand, Sara was last seen in Atrangi Re which also starred Akshay Kumar and Dhanush in lead roles.