Upendra Limaye

Learning process helps me grow as actor: Upendra Limaye

The upcoming show is about a dancer's passion for his art. The actor will be seen essaying the role of a Kathak teacher in the show.

Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

Mumbai: National Award-winning actor Upendra Limaye has been practising Kathak for his role in the series, "Tara From Satara". He says as an actor, the learning process excites him.

The upcoming show is about a dancer's passion for his art. The actor will be seen essaying the role of a Kathak teacher in the show.

"I have been preparing for my role by learning Kathak. Ajit Patil, who is training me, is extremely helpful in making me understand the steps. I am an alumnus of Centre of Performing Arts and I have many friends from my college who are professionals in classical dance, music and instruments," Upendra said. 

"One of my friends from Poland, who is a well-known Kathak dancer, helped me out with coordination and rhythm, and (helped me to) do my steps perfectly," he added.

Upendra is grateful he got this role. 

"It took me a while and a lot of effort to get into the skin of the character. The learning process excites me. It helps me grow as an actor. I took out time during lunch break to practice so that I can be perfect in the art form. I have dedicated my time to portray the role with authenticity," he said.

 

Tags:
Upendra LimayeUpendra Limaye moviesTara From SataraKathak
