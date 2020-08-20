Legendary classical vocalist Pandit Jasraj cremated with state honours, nation bids tearful adieu

New Delhi: The legendary classical vocalist Pandit Jasraj's last rites were performed on Thursday with state honours in the presence of his family members and close friends. The music doyen, who belonged to the Mewati Gharana, breathed his last on Monday following a cardiac arrest at his home in New Jersey. He was 90.

The legendary vocalist had been in the US when the deadly novel coronavirus took over globally and a lockdown was imposed. In January this year, the family celebrated his 90th birthday together.

As per PTI, Pandit Jasraj's son, Shaarang Dev Pandit, performed the last rites, which were followed by a 21-gun salute at Vile Parle Crematorium. Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, only 25-30 people were allowed at the crematorium.

According to Pritam Sharma, media coordinator for the family, granddaughter Shweta Pandit, composer Jatin Pandit, singer Anup Jalota, Kailash Kher and others were present at the funeral.

(Pic Courtesy: PTI Photos)

Earlier in the day, the mortal remains of Pandit Jasraj draped in the national flag were kept at his Versova residence for 'darshan'. Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, singer Shreya Ghoshal, Pandit Ronu Majumdar and others from the music and film industry turned up to pay their last respects to the music icon.

His family members including daughter Durga Jasraj mourned the demise of the Padma Vibhushan awardee.

The classical vocalist singing career spanned over an illustrious 80 years full of achievements and accolades. Hailing from the Mewati Gharana, Pandit Jasraj was showered with the Padma Shri in 1975, Padma Bhushan in 1990 and the Padma Vibhushan in 2000 respectively.

He taught music to several of his disciples in the country and abroad. The whole nation mourned the veteran musician's demise. Several dignitaries including Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended condolences to the family of the late classical singer.

Pandit Jasraj is survived by his wife Madhura, son Shaarang and daughter Durga Jasraj, both musicians.

The void created by his demise will never be filled again.

May his soul rest in eternal peace!

(With PTI inputs)