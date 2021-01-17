Legendary musician Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan passes away, Lata Mangeshkar pays tribute

New Delhi: Legendary musician and Padma Shri awardee Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan passed away on Sunday. Singer Lata Mangeshkar, A.R, Rahman and other celebrities paid tribute to the late musician with posts on social media.

Lata Mageshkar took to Twitter to share the news and expressed her grief by saying that she is very sad that he died. She also said that he wasn’t just a good singer but was a good person as well.

Mujhe abhi abhi ye dukhad khabar mili hai ki mahan shastriya gayak Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan Saheb is duniya mein nahi rahe. Ye sunke mujhe bahut dukh hua. Wo gayak to acche the hee par insaaan bhi bahut acche the. pic.twitter.com/l6NImKQ4J9 — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) January 17, 2021

A.R Rahman paid tribute by retweeting a recent collaboration with Mustafa Khan and wrote, ''The sweetest teacher of all ..May the Ghafoor-ur-Rahim give you a special place in the next world #UstadGhulamMustafa''.

The sweetest teacher of all ..May the Ghafoor-ur-Rahim give you a special place in the next world #UstadGhulamMustafa https://t.co/dx9Lhc2cXB — A.R.Rahman (@arrahman) January 17, 2021

The last rites with state honour will be performed at the kabrastan in Santacruz west. His mortal remains will be transported to the kabrastan from his house in Bandra at 7pm.