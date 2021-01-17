हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan

Legendary musician Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan passes away, Lata Mangeshkar pays tribute

The last rites for Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan will be held in the kabrastan in Santacruz west, Mumbai.

Legendary musician Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan passes away, Lata Mangeshkar pays tribute
Credit: Twitter/ Lata Mangeshkar

New Delhi: Legendary musician and Padma Shri awardee Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan passed away on Sunday. Singer Lata Mangeshkar, A.R, Rahman and other celebrities paid tribute to the late musician with posts on social media.

Lata Mageshkar took to Twitter to share the news and expressed her grief by saying that she is very sad that he died. She also said that he wasn’t just a good singer but was a good person as well.

 

 

A.R Rahman paid tribute by retweeting a recent collaboration with Mustafa Khan and wrote, ''The sweetest teacher of all ..May the Ghafoor-ur-Rahim give you a special place in the next world #UstadGhulamMustafa''.

 

The last rites with state honour will be performed at the kabrastan in Santacruz west. His mortal remains will be transported to the kabrastan from his house in Bandra at 7pm.

 

