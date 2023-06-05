Leonardo DiCaprio Spotted Holidaying With Model Meghan Roche — All You Need To Know About The 22-Year-Old stst

Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio, who is known for making headlines for his dating life, is back in the news and is being linked to a 22-year-old model Meghan Roche. The 48-year-old actor sparked dating rumours after he was recently spotted vacationing in Ibiza with Roche. The pictures from their outing quickly went viral on social media, leaving fans curious about the nature of their connection. Interestingly, this came shortly after DiCaprio’s images with British-Indian model Neelam Gill surfaced online. As the internet buzzes with discussions about Roche’s identity and her relationship with DiCaprio, continue reading to learn more about this young model.

Who Is Meghan Roche

Meghan Roche, born on September 13, 2000, in Yardley, Pennsylvania, is an American model who started her career at the age of 15. She initially signed with Women Management and later made her runway debut for Givenchy. With her striking looks, she gained opportunities to work with renowned brands such as Derek Lam, Carolina Herrera, Fendi, Versace, Yves Saint Laurent, Ralph Lauren, Max Mara, Chanel, H&M, and Dolce & Gabbana, among others.

Roche’s talent and accomplishments earned her recognition as a “Top Newcomer” in 2018, solidifying her status as a promising figure in the fashion industry. Her successful journey in the modelling world also took her to prestigious fashion capitals like Paris, Milan, New York, and London.

However, Roche’s career encountered controversy in 2019 when she switched agencies and signed with IMG Models. This decision led to a legal dispute between her former agency, Women Management, and her current agency, alleging a breach of contract.

Currently, Roche is represented by DNA Models, as mentioned in an update shared on her Instagram account.

DiCaprio’s Dating Rumours With Indian-Origin Model

During the Cannes Film Festival, where he attended the screening of his movie “Killers Of The Flower Moon,” Leonardo DiCaprio sparked dating rumors with 28-year-old Indian-origin model Neelam Gill. In London, DiCaprio and Gill were spotted together at the Chiltern Firehouse last month, accompanied by the actor’s mother, Irmelin Indenbirken.

DiCaprio’s romantic involvements with younger actresses and models have consistently captivated public attention, making his dating life a topic of constant discussion.