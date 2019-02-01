LGBT activist Harish Iyer gives a thumbs up to Sonam Kapoor's Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga

New Delhi: Bollywood has never given fair treatment to the films revolving around same-sex love. It has either made a mockery out of it or denied the attention that it deserved. Films like Dostana, Student of The Year and even Kal Ho Na Ho are some of the examples of Bollywood's tryst with homosexual relationships.

However, Sonam Kapoor starrer Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga which is based on the same subject looked promising and even claimed to address the concerns of the people from the LGBTQ community.

Popular LGBT and child rights activist Harish Iyer, who is known for his fierce views on homosexuality, has reviewed Sonam's Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga.

In a series of tweets, Harish wrote, "out of the theater, but the thing is - the film hasn't left me. I can't believe what I saw. While people were waiting to find the right time and day and age for making a film like this, @VVCFilms actually went ahead and made it. The time is good. the time is now. #SetLoveFree."

out of the theater, but the thing is - the film hasn't left me. I can't believe what I saw. While people were waiting to find the right time and day and age for making a film like this, @VVCFilms actually went ahead and made it. The time is good. the time is now. #SetLoveFree — harish iyer (@hiyer) January 31, 2019

Hailing Sonam's character, Iyer wrote, "Sonam plays a quiet character, a very lovable punjaban. This is a film that will challenge you and will ask you to delve deep into the depths of your conscience. Don't miss this fab film from @FoxStarIndia . #twireview."

Sonam plays a quiet character, a very lovable punjaban. This is a film that will challenge you and will ask you to delve deep into the depths of your conscience. Don't miss this fab film from @FoxStarIndia . #twireview — harish iyer (@hiyer) January 31, 2019

"#EkLadkiKoDekhaTohAisaLaga isn't a cause film made with CSR budget. It is a film with all the regular masala. But when you leave the theater enriched with a better understanding of love. Here's a film that liberates you, and gets you to #SetLoveFree, " His tweet read.

#EkLadkiKoDekhaTohAisaLaga isn't a cause film made with CSR budget. It is a film with all the regular masala. But when you leave the theater enriched with a better understanding of love. Here's a film that liberates you, and gets you to #SetLoveFree — harish iyer (@hiyer) January 31, 2019

Praising the layered characters of the film, Harish wrote, "This film challenges patriarchy, makes you celebrate individuality. The overlay of characters is fabulous. If you study every character of the film you will realize that every character is layered and has a purpose. This is fab. #SetLoveFree."

Harish became a popular figure after his appearance on Aamir Khan's talk show 'Satyamev Jayate' in an episode dealing with the issue of child sexual abuse. Harish narrated the bone-chilling story of how he was abused and raped at the age of 11.

Coming back to the Sonam-Rajkummar Rao starrer, it has been penned by a transwoman Gazal Dhaliwal. It has been helmed by Shelly Chopra Dhar and produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra.

Also starring Anil Kapoor in a pivotal role, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga released on February 1, 2019.