Liam Payne to spend Christmas with Cheryl Cole, son

The One Direction star told TV show "This Morning": "I'm going to go and see Bear, maybe cook Christmas dinner, see the family.

Liam Payne to spend Christmas with Cheryl Cole, son

Los Angeles: One Direction star Liam Payne and his former wife Cheryl Cole will be reuniting for Christmas so they can hang out with their two-year-old son, Bear.

The singers ended their two-year romance in 2018 and after a little post-split spat, they remain close and have decided to meet up on Christmas Day to celebrate with their son, reports aceshowbiz.com.

The One Direction star told TV show "This Morning": "I'm going to go and see Bear, maybe cook Christmas dinner, see the family.

"It's the first time he really gets Christmas now. I want to see if he really gets unwrapping presents this year. Otherwise, it'll just be Cheryl by the tree again!"

 

