Lili Reinhart

Lili Reinhart shuts down breakup rumours with Cole Sprouse

Lili Reinhart shuts down breakup rumours with Cole Sprouse

Los Angeles: Actress Lili Reinhart has shut down reports suggesting she and her "Riverdale" co-star Cole Sprouse have split by referring to the actor as her "boyfriend" in a new interview.

Reports suggested the young stars had separated after two years together, but neither Reinhart nor Sprouse confirmed they were still together, reports aceshowbiz.com.

In a new interview with Coveteur, the actress has made it clear that she and Sprouse are still together, while talking about the pair's Halloween plans.

"I think I'm leaning in towards a character for Halloween. I think I'm going to do it with my boyfriend, Cole. I don't want to spoil it if it's not going to happen, but it's a TV duo," she said.

Lili ReinhartCole Sprouse
