Lilly Singh to host late night show

Los Angeles: YouTube sensation Lilly Singh, who goes by the stage name Superwoman, has been tapped to replace Carson Daly as the host of NBC's late-night talk show.

The re-titled "A Little Late with Lilly Singh" will launch in September, and will make her the only female to currently host a late-night talk show on one of the Big 4 networks, reports variety.com.

"A Little Late" will feature Lilly, who first amassed fame as a YouTube star, conducting in-studio interviews, as well as feature pre-taped comedy sketches and other "signature elements."

"Lilly is truly a star and we're thrilled to welcome her to our NBC family," said Doug Vaughan, executive vice president, special programs and late night, NBC Entertainment.

Vaughan added: "She is a multi-talented performer who will surely have a great rapport with not only all her guests but also with our devoted late-night audience. We can't wait to get started."

Lilly was set to appear on Thursday night's "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" in order to make the announcement.

"An Indian-Canadian woman with her own late night show? Now that is a dream come true. I'm thrilled to bring it to life on NBC, and I hope my parents consider this to be as exciting as a grandchild," she said.

Singh will serve as executive producer on "A Little Late," while Polly Auritt, who heads Singh's Unicorn Island Productions, will serve as co-executive producer. Universal TV is producing with Unicorn Island.