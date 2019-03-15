हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Lilly Singh

Lilly Singh to host late night show

YouTube sensation Lilly Singh, who goes by the stage name Superwoman, has been tapped to replace Carson Daly as the host of NBC's late-night talk show.

Lilly Singh to host late night show

Los Angeles: YouTube sensation Lilly Singh, who goes by the stage name Superwoman, has been tapped to replace Carson Daly as the host of NBC's late-night talk show.

The re-titled "A Little Late with Lilly Singh" will launch in September, and will make her the only female to currently host a late-night talk show on one of the Big 4 networks, reports variety.com.

"A Little Late" will feature Lilly, who first amassed fame as a YouTube star, conducting in-studio interviews, as well as feature pre-taped comedy sketches and other "signature elements."

"Lilly is truly a star and we're thrilled to welcome her to our NBC family," said Doug Vaughan, executive vice president, special programs and late night, NBC Entertainment. 

Vaughan added: "She is a multi-talented performer who will surely have a great rapport with not only all her guests but also with our devoted late-night audience. We can't wait to get started."

Lilly was set to appear on Thursday night's "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" in order to make the announcement.

"An Indian-Canadian woman with her own late night show? Now that is a dream come true. I'm thrilled to bring it to life on NBC, and I hope my parents consider this to be as exciting as a grandchild," she said.

Singh will serve as executive producer on "A Little Late," while Polly Auritt, who heads Singh's Unicorn Island Productions, will serve as co-executive producer. Universal TV is producing with Unicorn Island.

 

Tags:
Lilly SinghA Little Late with Lilly SinghLate Night Show
Next
Story

Katrina Kaif's sweet wish for Alia Bhatt on her birthday will melt your heart

Must Watch

PT1M10S

BJP may announce 1st list of candidates tomorrow