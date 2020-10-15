'Lipstick Under My Burkha' actress Aahana Kumra is 'indebted' to Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar and other big stars, she explains why

New Delhi: Actress Aahana Kumra, best-known for her role in 'Lipstick Under My Burkha', says that she "indebted" to big stars as because of them, she gets roles in films. In an interview to Hindustan Times, Aahana explained that if big banner projects with top Bollywood stars won't be made, small films won't get funded and that is the reason, she is indebted to them.

Aahana told Hindustan Times that the filmmakers would continue to make films that audience would watch, because, "They've to recover their cost and make profit. If big films aren't made then small films won't get funded. So, in a way, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar run my kitchen. Because of them, other small films will be made and I'll get some roles in them. I’m indebted to these big stars."

Meanwhile, Aahana also hopes that filmmakers pay attention to actresses' roles in films and she gets cast her in better parts.

"Filmmakers really need to pay attention to the kind of roles female actors are playing on the web. How many strong female parts in films could you recall in the recent past? I take immense pride in saying that I've never repeated a character," she said.

Aahana Kumra made her Bollywood debut in the entertainment industry in 2009 with a short film titled 'Mai' while her first Bollywood project was 'Sona Spa' (2013). She shot to fame with 'Lipstick Under My Burkha', which released in 2017.

'Khuda Haafiz' was Aahana Kumra's last released film and she has Ranbir Kapoor's 'Shamshera' in the pipeline.