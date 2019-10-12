Lisa Haydon flaunts her baby bump in latest Instagram picture

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Lisa Haydon, who is expecting her second child with Zack Lalvani, took to Instagram to share a few pictures.

Sharing pictures flaunting her baby bump, Lisa Haydon wrote, " Munching my way through this last trimester. #alwaysfirsttothetable p.s last bump photo I promise... have to fly home now and find some clothes that actually fit."

Earlier in August, Lisa took to Instagram to announce the arrival of her second child. The actress shared a beautiful picture of herself with hubby Dino Lalvani and her son Zack and captioned the picture, "party of four is on the way."

Lisa's first child, Zack was born on May 17, 2017, to Lisa and husband Dino Lalwani. Lisa was quick to shed her baby fat and showed off her fitter than ever body on social media. Lisa became an inspiration to many women who were battling post-partum depressions.

The actress got married to her longtime boyfriend Dino Lalwani in October 2016. She was also seen on a popular web-series 'The Trip' last year

Lisa made her Bollywood debut in Sonam Kapoor starrer 'Aisha' in 2010 and then went on to feature in several projects. She got recognition for her part in Kangana Ranaut starrer 'Queen' and was last seen in Karan Johar's 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil'.