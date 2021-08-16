हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Lisa Haydon shares powerful pics of herself breastfeeding newborn daughter Lara

Model-actress Lisa Haydon recently took to Instagram to share pictures of herself breastfeeding her baby girl Lara at the beach.

Pic courtesy: Instagram/Lisa Lalvani

Mumbai: Actress Lisa Haydon has shared a powerful picture of herself breastfeeding her newborn daughter Lara.

Lisa posted a motley of pictures on Instagram. In the images, she is seen wearing an ivory short dress holding Lara and breastfeeding her.

The actress, who welcomed her third child with her husband Dino Lalvani in June, captioned the image: "Was it just World Breastfeeding Week? In honour of this special week, Lara would like to thank everyone that has given her a seat at the table."

Lisa married businessman Dino Lalvani in 2016. The two welcomed their first child Zack in 2017 and their second son Leo in February last year.

On the professional front, Lisa has worked in films such as `Aisha`, `Rascals`, `Queen`, `The Shaukeens`, `Housefull 3` and `Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

