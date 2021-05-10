Lisa Ray credits mother for 'uniqueness, talent, chunky arms'

Mumbai: Actress and cancer crusader Lisa Ray credits her mother for everything she has, including her chunky arms!

On Monday, Lisa posted a string of pictures where is seen making goofy faces at the camera.

"Nerve, charisma, uniqueness and talent (thanks mama Ru), I got it all from my mama...along with my chunky arms and restlessness. Without her watching me from the eternity of trillions of years of stars I would just be another misunderstood eccentric," she wrote.

The actress added that she misses her mother.

"My purpose is rooted in carrying forward her fine legacy of breaking rules, her emotional resourcefulness crossed with a fiery spirit. Thank you Mama. I miss you," she concluded