Liked 'Four More Shots Please! Season 2'? Here's what went behind creating the mix - Watch BTS video

New Delhi: The widely appreciated Amazon Original series 'Four More Shots Please! Season 2' streamed on the platform earlier in April this year. So, while you liked the content, presentation and performances of the lead actors, did you wonder how the whole dynamics came together?

Well, 'Four More Shots Please! Season 2' has been shot in Dolby Audio. Watch this Behind-The-Scenes (BTS) mix of how the sound, direction and acting - everything fell under the perfect spot to deliver the finest performances.

'Four More Shots Please! Season 2' has been directed by Nupur Asthana and music is by Mikey McCleary.

It features Sayani Gupta, Bani J, Kirti Kulhari and Maanvi Gagroo in lead roles. Known faces such as Milind Soman, Lisa Ray, Prateik Babbar, Neil Bhoopalam, Amrita puri, Sameer Kochhar and Shibani Dandekar amongst various others form a solid supporting cast.