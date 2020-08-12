Little Sara Ali Khan features with dad Saif Ali Khan in Kareena Kapoor Khan's postcard-worthy birthday wish for her

New Delhi: Kareena Kapoor Khan's birthday wish for Sara Ali Khan will make you smile. Sara turned 25 on Wednesday and to make her day special, Kareena sent her a postcard-worthy birthday wish. The post features little Sara cradled in Saif's arms as she adorably feeds him a snack. "Happy birthday beautiful Sara. Eat loads of pizza. Big hug," Kareena wrote for her.

Take a look:

Soha Ali Khan also shared a beautiful picture with Sara to wish her. She wrote, "Happy birthday Sara bia! May you continue to shine always. Much love."

Sara is Saif's daughter with ex-wife Amrita Singh. He is now married to Kareena. And, Soha is Saif's sister.

Sara is currently in Goa with mother Amrita Singh and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. She celebrated her birthday with a midnight bash. Pictures from the party has taken over the internet, take a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara, last seen in 'Love Aaj Kal', has 'Coolie No 1' and 'Atrangi Re' in the pipeline.