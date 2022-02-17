Bappi Lahiri funeral LIVE updates: Iconic singer's final journey begins, daughter inconsolable

17 February 2022, 11:03 AM
The funeral procession of legendary singer-composer Bappi Lahiri has begun from his residence with family, friends and fans gathered to pay their last respects. His daughter Reema Lahiri is inconsolable as her father's final journey begins.
Mortal remains of veteran singer #BappiLahiri being carried to Vile Parle crematorium in Mumbai pic.twitter.com/H1X4TL1yEy
— ANI (@ANI) February 17, 2022
17 February 2022, 11:00 AM
Bappi Lahiri's final journey begins. Visuals outside musician's house leaves fans heartbroken as his family is inconsolable.
17 February 2022, 10:58 AM
Bappi Lahiri's last rites will take place today at Pawan Hans crematorium in Santacruz.
17 February 2022, 10:57 AM
The late Disco King's son Bappa Lahiri, is back from the USA along with his family to perform his father’s last rites.
17 February 2022, 10:57 AM
The legendary singer Bappi Lahiri's mortal remains were brought to his Mumbai home on Wednesday from Juhu's CritiCare Hospital.