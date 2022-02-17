हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Bappi Lahiri funeral LIVE updates: Iconic singer's final journey begins, daughter inconsolable

Bappi Lahiri funeral LIVE updates: The legendary singer Bappi Lahiri's mortal remains were brought to his Mumbai home on Wednesday from Juhu's CritiCare Hospital.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, February 17, 2022 - 11:11
Pic Courtesy: Viral Bhayani

Bappi Lahiri last rites in Mumbai LIVE updates: The iconic Indian singer-composer Bappi Lahiri breathed his last on Tuesday night, February 15, 2022, at the CritiCare Hospital in Juhu. Several celebrities including Prime Minister Narendra Modi mourned his demise. His last rites will be performed today as his son Bappa Lahiri has rushed back from LA to be with his family.

"Lahiri had been admitted to the hospital for a month and was discharged on Monday. But his health deteriorated on Tuesday and his family called for a doctor to visit their home. He was brought to the hospital. He had multiple health issues. He died due to OSA (obstructive sleep apnea) shortly before midnight," Dr Deepak Namjoshi, director of the hospital, told PTI. 

CHECK ALL LIVE UPDATES, BREAKING NEWS:

 

17 February 2022, 11:03 AM

The funeral procession of legendary singer-composer Bappi Lahiri has begun from his residence with family, friends and fans gathered to pay their last respects. His daughter Reema Lahiri is inconsolable as her father's final journey begins.

17 February 2022, 11:00 AM

Bappi Lahiri's final journey begins. Visuals outside musician's house leaves fans heartbroken as his family is inconsolable.

17 February 2022, 10:58 AM

Bappi Lahiri's last rites will take place today at Pawan Hans crematorium in Santacruz. 

17 February 2022, 10:57 AM

The late Disco King's son Bappa Lahiri, is back from the USA along with his family to perform his father’s last rites. 

17 February 2022, 10:57 AM

The legendary singer Bappi Lahiri's mortal remains were brought to his Mumbai home on Wednesday from Juhu's CritiCare Hospital.

