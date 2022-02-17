Bappi Lahiri funeral LIVE updates: Iconic singer's final journey begins, daughter inconsolable

Bappi Lahiri last rites in Mumbai LIVE updates: The iconic Indian singer-composer Bappi Lahiri breathed his last on Tuesday night, February 15, 2022, at the CritiCare Hospital in Juhu. Several celebrities including Prime Minister Narendra Modi mourned his demise. His last rites will be performed today as his son Bappa Lahiri has rushed back from LA to be with his family.

"Lahiri had been admitted to the hospital for a month and was discharged on Monday. But his health deteriorated on Tuesday and his family called for a doctor to visit their home. He was brought to the hospital. He had multiple health issues. He died due to OSA (obstructive sleep apnea) shortly before midnight," Dr Deepak Namjoshi, director of the hospital, told PTI.