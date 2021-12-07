Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal wedding LIVE updates from Jaipur

7 December 2021, 11:18 AM
According to IANS, the couple along with family and friends reached the wedding destination on Monday night where they were welcomed with grand fireworks. They were offered garlands, and 'tilak' was applied to their foreheads. The sangeet ceremony will start from Tuesday night.
7 December 2021, 11:13 AM
A video and pictures of groom-to-be Vicky Kaushal's beige-golden sherwani went viral on the internet, with fans excited over catching a glimpse of Uri star's wedding wear.
7 December 2021, 11:07 AM
Filmmaker Kabir Khan and his family, Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi were spotted at Mumbai airport leaving for Jaipur to attend Vicky Kaushal Katrina Kaif wedding.
READ FULL STORY HERE: Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif Wedding: Kabir Khan, Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi jet off to Jaipur