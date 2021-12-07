हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal wedding LIVE updates from Jaipur

For Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's December 9 wedding, stars such as Kabir Khan and family, Neha Dhupia with husband Angad Bedi among others have already left for Jaipur.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, December 7, 2021 - 11:18
New Delhi: One of the most sought after Bollywood couples, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are all set to tie the knot and their fans can't be happier. The duo has managed to keep all the details hush-hush but still all eyes are on the big fat starry Indian wedding. 

The couple is reportedly all set to tie the knot at Six Senses Fort Barwara, a luxury resort in Rajasthan. The wedding festivities will span 3 days from December 7 to 9 respectively. Their big fat Indian wedding of Katrina and Vicky Kaushal includes their stay at a luxury suite worth Rs 7 lakh with a private swimming pool and garden area, reportedly. 

Catch all the LIVE updates from Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal wedding in Jaipur: 

 

7 December 2021, 11:18 AM

According to IANS, the couple along with family and friends reached the wedding destination on Monday night where they were welcomed with grand fireworks. They were offered garlands, and 'tilak' was applied to their foreheads. The sangeet ceremony will start from Tuesday night.
 

7 December 2021, 11:13 AM

A video and pictures of groom-to-be Vicky Kaushal's beige-golden sherwani went viral on the internet, with fans excited over catching a glimpse of Uri star's wedding wear. 

7 December 2021, 11:07 AM

Filmmaker Kabir Khan and his family, Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi were spotted at Mumbai airport leaving for Jaipur to attend Vicky Kaushal Katrina Kaif wedding.

READ FULL STORY HERE: Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif Wedding: Kabir Khan, Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi jet off to Jaipur

