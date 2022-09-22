LIVE Raju Srivastava Death, Funeral & Last Rites latest updates: Comedian cremated in Delhi

New Delhi: Noted comedian-actor Raju Srivastava died on Wednesday (September 21) after his battle in the ICU for over 40 days at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in the Capital. Raju Srivastava suffered a heart attack on August 10 while working out at a hotel. He was 58.

He was rushed to AIIMS and underwent angioplasty. Since then, he was on a ventilator and never gained consciousness. The nation mourned his death with fans, friends and politicians including Prime Minister Narendra Modi extending condolences on social media. Raju Srivastava's last rites were performed today at Nigambodh Ghat in New Delhi.

Here are the LIVE updates: