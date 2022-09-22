LIVE Raju Srivastava Death, Funeral & Last Rites latest updates: Comedian cremated in Delhi
Raju Srivastava last rites LIVE updates: The late comedian will be cremated on Thursday, September 22, in the capital.
New Delhi: Noted comedian-actor Raju Srivastava died on Wednesday (September 21) after his battle in the ICU for over 40 days at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in the Capital. Raju Srivastava suffered a heart attack on August 10 while working out at a hotel. He was 58.
He was rushed to AIIMS and underwent angioplasty. Since then, he was on a ventilator and never gained consciousness. The nation mourned his death with fans, friends and politicians including Prime Minister Narendra Modi extending condolences on social media. Raju Srivastava's last rites were performed today at Nigambodh Ghat in New Delhi.
Here are the LIVE updates:
Peta seeks honour for Raju Srivastava
The People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India has written to the union minister for fisheries, animal husbandry and dairy, Parshottam Rupala, requesting him to honour the late comedian Raju Srivastava for his contribution to prohibiting the sale, manufacture, trade, and possession of illegal spiked bits which are used to control horses, reports IANS.
Raju Srivastava cremated in Delhi, family and friends bid adieu to 'Gajodhar Bhaiya' with a heavy heart
Noted comedian Raju Srivastava was cremated at Nigambodh Ghat in the capital this morning. Amid heavy rains, the comedian was bid a tearful adieu by his family members, friends and fans, who gathered to pay their last respects.
Family and friends bid adieu to 'Gajodhar Bhaiya' with a heavy heart!
Family, fans and friends bid Raju Srivastava a tearful goodbye. The cremation took place at Nigambodh Ghat, which is located on the banks of Yamuna river.
Raju Srivastava cremated at Nigambodh Ghat in Delhi
Late comedian Raju Srivastava's last rites took place at Nigambodh Ghat, New Delhi this morning. His funeral was attended by family members, close friends and celebs including fellow comedians Sunil Pal and Ahsaan Qureshi. Onlookers gathered and paid him a final teary-yed goodbye.
Comedian Surendra Sharma pays last respects to Raju Srivastava
Veteran Comedian Surendra Sharma arrived at Srivastava's funeral in Delhi. Amid heavy rains in Delhi, fans and family members gathered for his final journey.
Karnataka CM Basavaraj S Bommai pays condolences. He tweeted: Deeply saddened by the demise of celebrated comedian Shri #RajuSrivastava. Gajodhar Bhaiya of the Great Indian Laughter Challenge cheered up one & all but this time he has left us in tears. May his soul rest in peace. May God give his kith & kin the strength to bear this loss.
Deeply saddened by the demise of celebrated comedian Shri #RajuSrivastava. Gajodhar Bhaiya of the Great Indian Laughter Challenge cheered up one & all but this time he has left us in tears.

May his soul rest in peace. May God give his kith & kin the strength to bear this loss.
May his soul rest in peace. May God give his kith & kin the strength to bear this loss. pic.twitter.com/GklmZcjfFr
— Basavaraj S Bommai (@BSBommai) September 21, 2022
Renowned Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik from Bhubaneswar pays a heartwarming tribute to the late comedian Raju Srivastava at Puri beach in Odisha.
Raju Srivastava funeral LIVE updates:
Late comedian Raju Srivastava's daughter Antara replies to condolences messages. She reposted some messages on her Instagram stories with tributes to her father.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal condoles the demise of Raju Srivastava.
Raju Srivastava's last rites begin
Late comedian Raju Srivastava's last rites have begun in the capital. His mortal remains are being taken to Nigambodh Ghat crematorium.
Delhi | Mortal remains of comedian #RajuSrivastav being taken to Nigambodh Ghat crematorium for last rites.
He passed away at AIIMS yesterday after being admitted here on August 10 after experiencing chest pain & collapsing while working out at the gym. pic.twitter.com/xosdquZoAY
— ANI (@ANI) September 22, 2022
Jaaved Jaaferi remembers Raju Srivastava
Jaaved Jaaferi spoke about late `King of Comedy` Raju Srivastava. He said: "I knew Raju because when he started off his career, he was doing small stage shows. At that point I was impressed. He was a simple guy, but his humour was very earthy, very Indian rooted, coming from a small town, but catering to a very wider Indian sensibility. Not only on shows, but wherever he stood among the people, he used to make them laugh."
Jaaved added: "After Johnny Lever bhai, Raju connected very well with the audience. Coming from a small town he knew the nerves of the non-English speaking sector and in fact he bridged the gap between English and non-English speaking audience through his comedy shows. His contribution as a comedian was great and he will be missed always for that. He was too young to go."
Comedians Ahsaan Quresh and Sunil Pal arrive for Raju Srivastava's last rites:
Last rites of comedian #RajuSrivastav to be performed today; comedians Ahsaan Quresh and Sunil Pal arrived to pay their last respects "He will always be remembered. He was our teacher," says Sunil Pal
Delhi | Last rites of comedian #RajuSrivastav to be performed today; comedians Ahsaan Quresh and Sunil Pal arrived to pay their last respects
"He will always be remembered. He was our teacher," says Sunil Pal pic.twitter.com/zqSIZunqjJ
— ANI (@ANI) September 22, 2022
Stand-up comedian Rohan Joshi slammed for his comment on Raju Srivastava:
Comedian Atul Khatri took to Instagram and paid his heartfelt tribute to the late comedian and actor."RIP Rajubhai. You were such an inspiration to so many. Whenever you went on stage you lit it up. Your presence was such that when people just saw you there was an automatic smile on their faces. You will be truly missed. A big loss for the Indian Stand-up Comedy scene."
Soon after his post, Rohan wrote an insensitive comment on Raju Srivastav`s demise and termed it "good riddance."We haven`t lost a thing. Whether it was Kamra whether it was roast or any comic in the news, Raju Srivastav took every opportunity he ever got to s**t on newer comics especially after the new wave of stand-up started. He went on every f***all news channel every time he was invited to go s*** on an upcoming arty form and call it offensive just because he couldn`t understand it and new stars were rising. He might have told a few good jokes but he understood nothing about the spirit of comedy or defending someone`s right to say something even if you don`t agree. F..k him and good riddance," Rohan commented as per ANI report.
After receiving flak, Rohan deleted the comment and further wrote, "Yehi soch kar delete kiya kyuki after a minute of anger I realised today is not about my personal feelings. Sorry if it hurt and thanks for the perspective."
Ekta Kapoor mourns Raju Srivastava's death
Ekta Kapoor took to Twitter and extended condolences to Raju Srivastava’s family. She wrote: "Gone too soon! Rest in peace, #RajuSrivastava. Thank you for all the laughter and happiness you brought to our lives. Condolences to family and friends."
Gone too soon! Rest in peace, #RajuSrivastava. Thank you for all the laughter and happiness you brought to our lives. Condolences to family and friends.
— Ektaa R Kapoor (@EktaaRKapoor) September 21, 2022
Uttar Pradesh Assembly pays tribute to Raju Srivastava:
The Uttar Pradesh Assembly on Wednesday observed a two-minute silence to pay respects to comedian Raju Srivastav, who passed away earlier in the national capital. Srivastav hailed from Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh and the state Assembly, which is presently in session, observed a two-minute silence to pay respects to the comedian.
Shilpa Shinde recalls working with Raju Srivastava:
TV actress and Bigg Boss 13 winner Shilpa Shinde wrote on social media: Mujhe aaj bhi yaad hai mein ek film kar rahi thi, I was a new-comer at that time, set pe bula ke baitha diya jata tha..Raju ji bhi uss film mein the aur woh non stop comedy karte the ki time ka pta hi nahi chalta tha. Thank you for spreading so much joy and laughter in this world. Aaj sabko hansane wale boht jyada rula gaye sabko..RIP #RajuSrivastava. Sending my condolences to his family & loved ones
Raju Srivastava Funeral Live Updates:
Comedian's last rites will be performed at Nigambodh Ghat in New Delhi today at 9.30 am.
