14 April 2022, 09:28 AM
RANBIR KAPOOR'S BARAAT PROCESSION
As per IANS report, Ranbir's baraat procession will move from Krishna Raj bungalow, the under-construction future home of Ranbir and Alia named after the late Raj Kapoor's wife, from one part of Mumbai's tony Pali Hill neighbourhood to Ranbir's current home, Vastu, in another part of the same area. The two addresses are separated by less than a couple of kilometres.
Ranbir had moved to Vastu from the ancestral home of the Kapoors in Chembur in 2016. Vastu's interiors, incidentally, had been designed by Gauri Khan.
14 April 2022, 09:26 AM
The attendees at Alia's mehendi function had to cover their phone cameras with stickers provided by the security personnel at Ranbir's Vastu residence in the Bandra area of Mumbai. The security personnel also requested the cops to intervene when things didn't seem to be under control in terms of crowd. The
14 April 2022, 09:24 AM
Ranbir-Alia's wedding venue:
The couple will be tying the knot at Ranbir's residence in Vastu apartments in Pali Hills, Mumbai today, April 14, 2022, in the afternoon.
14 April 2022, 09:23 AM
Reportedly, Mickey Contractor will do the hair, make-up of the bride and groom for the wedding.
14 April 2022, 09:23 AM
Family members of Bride and groom arrive at RK's Vastu residence for the big fat Bollywood wedding of the year.
14 April 2022, 09:18 AM
Ranbir's sister Riddhima Kapoor shares first pics from Mehendi:
Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shared first pictures from RK and Alia Bhatt’s Mehendi ceremony that took place on Wednesday.
14 April 2022, 09:15 AM
Ranbir Kapoor’s mother Neetu Kapoor wore a pop yellow outfit for her son’s Haldi ceremony today.
14 April 2022, 09:14 AM
Alia's mother Soni Razdan, sister Shaheen Bhatt leave for groom's house. The Haldi ceremony will begin shortly.