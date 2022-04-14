New Delhi: The long-awaited wedding of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will take place today (April 14, 2022). The date was finally confirmed by the groom's mother and veteran actress Neetu Kapoor and daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni while greeting the paps on duty. The couple dated for almost 4 years and declared love for each other by walking in together for the first time at actress Sonam Kapoor's Mumbai reception in 2018. All eyes are set on the bride and groom's first photos as fans want to see the gorgeous couple's frame-worthy pictures.

ALL UPDATES ON RANBIR-ALIA WEDDING ARE HERE: