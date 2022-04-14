हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Ranbir-Alia wedding LIVE updates: Neetu Kapoor, Soni Razdan reach venue for Haldi ceremony

Ranbir-Alia wedding today: The marriage festivities kick-started with a Ganesh Puja at the groom's house Vastu, followed by Mehendi ceremony. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, April 14, 2022 - 09:29
Comments |
Pic Courtesy: Movie still

New Delhi: The long-awaited wedding of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will take place today (April 14, 2022). The date was finally confirmed by the groom's mother and veteran actress Neetu Kapoor and daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni while greeting the paps on duty. The couple dated for almost 4 years and declared love for each other by walking in together for the first time at actress Sonam Kapoor's Mumbai reception in 2018. All eyes are set on the bride and groom's first photos as fans want to see the gorgeous couple's frame-worthy pictures. 

ALL UPDATES ON RANBIR-ALIA WEDDING ARE HERE:

14 April 2022, 09:28 AM

RANBIR KAPOOR'S BARAAT PROCESSION

As per IANS report, Ranbir's baraat procession will move from Krishna Raj bungalow, the under-construction future home of Ranbir and Alia named after the late Raj Kapoor's wife, from one part of Mumbai's tony Pali Hill neighbourhood to Ranbir's current home, Vastu, in another part of the same area. The two addresses are separated by less than a couple of kilometres.

Ranbir had moved to Vastu from the ancestral home of the Kapoors in Chembur in 2016. Vastu's interiors, incidentally, had been designed by Gauri Khan.

14 April 2022, 09:26 AM

The attendees at Alia's mehendi function had to cover their phone cameras with stickers provided by the security personnel at Ranbir's Vastu residence in the Bandra area of Mumbai. The security personnel also requested the cops to intervene when things didn't seem to be under control in terms of crowd. The

14 April 2022, 09:24 AM

Ranbir-Alia's wedding venue:

The couple will be tying the knot at Ranbir's residence in Vastu apartments in Pali Hills, Mumbai today, April 14, 2022, in the afternoon.

14 April 2022, 09:23 AM

Reportedly, Mickey Contractor will do the hair, make-up of the bride and groom for the wedding.

14 April 2022, 09:23 AM

Family members of Bride and groom arrive at RK's Vastu residence for the big fat Bollywood wedding of the year.

14 April 2022, 09:18 AM

Ranbir's sister Riddhima Kapoor shares first pics from Mehendi: 

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shared first pictures from RK and Alia Bhatt’s Mehendi ceremony that took place on Wednesday. 

14 April 2022, 09:15 AM

Ranbir Kapoor’s mother Neetu Kapoor wore a pop yellow outfit for her son’s Haldi ceremony today. 

14 April 2022, 09:14 AM

Alia's mother Soni Razdan, sister Shaheen Bhatt leave for groom's house. The Haldi ceremony will begin shortly. 

Must Watch

PT9M22S

Videsh Superfast : US president Biden speaks to Zelensky