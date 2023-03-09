Satish Kaushik Death, Funeral News LIVE Update: 'Chanda Mama Is Gone', Mourns Akshay Kumar
Satish Kaushik Passes Away LIVE Updates News: Bollywood's noted actor-filmmaker's untimely death has left the industry 'heartbroken' and 'shocked'. Many celebrities took to social media and extended their condolences.
Satish Kaushik Death LIVE Updates: Veteran Bollywood actor-director Satish Kaushik suffered a heart attack in the wee hours of Thursday, March 9 and succumbed to death. He was 66. His death was confirmed by good friend and co-star Anupam Kher through a tweet on social media. According to Kher, Kaushik was at a friend's home in Delhi when he complained of uneasiness. "He felt uneasy and he told the driver to take him to the hospital and on the way he suffered a heart attack around 1 am," Kher told PTI. An alumnus of the National School of Drama (NSD) and the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Kaushik was best known for his roles in films such as "Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron", "Mr India", "Deewana Mastana", and "Udta Punjab". Bollywood is mourning his sudden and unfortunate demise.
Akshay Kumar 'Deeply Saddened' by Satish Kaushik's Death
The superstar took to Twitter and expressed his grief. He tweeted: Chanda Mama is gone. Deeply saddened to hear about Satish Kaushik ji’s demise. Will remember him for the spontaneous laughter he brought to the sets of Mr & Mrs Khiladi. Am sure he’s already making everyone smile in heaven. Om Shanti
Chanda Mama is gone. Deeply saddened to hear about Satish Kaushik ji’s demise. Will remember him for the spontaneous laughter he brought to the sets of Mr & Mrs Khiladi. Am sure he’s already making everyone smile in heaven. Om Shanti pic.twitter.com/8OYsBmSjhd
— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) March 9, 2023
Richa Chadha mourns Satish Kaushik's death: They Met For Holi
Richa Chadha expressed grief and shock over Satish Kaushik's untimely death. She shared pictures from the Holi 2023 bash revealing how they met the late filmmaker-actor just 48 hours before his death.
48 hours ago https://t.co/yuIMnHNnaX pic.twitter.com/tjDgSZ7LZr
— RichaChadha (@RichaChadha) March 9, 2023
Anupam Kher and Ashoke Pandit arrive at late Satish Kaushik's Mumbai house just now.
(Pic Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)
Satish Kaushik death live updates: Celebs In Shock
Priyanka Chopra shared a throwback photo of Satish Kaushik on her Instagram story and wrote, “You will be missed.”
Kareena Kapoor 'Heartbroken'
Kareena Kapoor Khan shared via Instagram, "Mujhe Kuch Kehna Hai, Milenge Milenge. Extremely heartbroken Satish ji... thinking of all our times together... Rest in laughter and peace."
Bigg Boss 16 Star Soundarya Sharma Extends Condolences
Bigg Boss 16 contestant Soundarya Sharma tweeted: So so shocked n saddened by your sudden passing away #SatishKaushik ji परसों ही तो मिले थे आप … Still in disbelief sir. Larger than life you were. Always inspired n motivated me! I’m at a loss of words! ऊं शांति Rest in Peace my dearest
So so shocked n saddened by your sudden passing away #SatishKaushik ji
परसों ही तो मिले थे आप … Still in disbelief sir.
Larger than life you were. Always inspired n motivated me! I’m at a loss of words! ऊं शांति Rest in Peace my dearest pic.twitter.com/E0ZmJf4TTS
— Soundarya Sharma (@soundarya_20) March 9, 2023
The veteran actor-director came to Delhi on Wednesday to attend a close friend`s Holi party when he reportedly fell sick.
SATISH KAUSHIK'S POSTMORTEM IN DELHI TODAY
According to ANI, Satish Chandra Kaushik`s postmortem will be done at Deen Dayal Hospital in Delhi on Thursday. The Bollywood actor passed away earlier this morning and his body was bought to Deen Dayal Hospital at 5:30 am and has been kept in Deen Dayal Hospital`s mortuary.Kaushik`s postmortem will be done at 11 am.His body will be brought to Mumbai after a postmortem is conducted.
Satish Kaushik, as per reports, breathed his last at a Delhi hospital and his body will be taken to Mumbai today.
SATISH KAUSHIK'S POST-MORTEM TODAY
Late actor-filmmaker Satish Kaushik’s postmortem will be done at Delhi hospital today, reportedly. He passed away after suffering a heart attack late last night.
Kangana Ranaut wrote: Woke up to this horrible news, he was my biggest cheerleader, a very successful actor and director #SatishKaushik ji personally was also a very kind and genuine man, I loved directing him in Emergency. He will be missed, Om Shanti
Woke up to this horrible news, he was my biggest cheerleader, a very successful actor and director #SatishKaushik ji personally was also a very kind and genuine man, I loved directing him in Emergency. He will be missed, Om Shanti pic.twitter.com/vwCp2PA64u
— Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 9, 2023
Sonu Sood expressed his grief in a tweet: When I came to mumbai, Satish ji was the first director I met. He was so warm and humble. Gave few lessons of life that will always stay with me. RIP SIR. Will miss u always @satishkaushik2
When I came to mumbai, Satish ji was the first director I met. He was so warm and humble. Gave few lessons of life that will always stay with me. RIP SIR. Will miss u always @satishkaushik2 pic.twitter.com/KgY0U7jqSs
— sonu sood (@SonuSood) March 9, 2023
SATISH KAUSHIK DEATH SHOCKS BOLLYWOOD
Many celebrities including his good friend Anupam Kher, Kangana Ranaut, Urmila Matondkar and several others mourned his sudden and untimely demise. They extended condolences on social media.
Anupam Kher wrote: जानता हूँ “मृत्यु ही इस दुनिया का अंतिम सच है!” पर ये बात मैं जीते जी कभी अपने जिगरी दोस्त #SatishKaushik के बारे में लिखूँगा, ये मैंने सपने में भी नहीं सोचा था।45 साल की दोस्ती पर ऐसे अचानक पूर्णविराम !! Life will NEVER be the same without you SATISH ! ओम् शांति!
जानता हूँ “मृत्यु ही इस दुनिया का अंतिम सच है!” पर ये बात मैं जीते जी कभी अपने जिगरी दोस्त #SatishKaushik के बारे में लिखूँगा, ये मैंने सपने में भी नहीं सोचा था।45 साल की दोस्ती पर ऐसे अचानक पूर्णविराम !! Life will NEVER be the same without you SATISH ! ओम् शांति! pic.twitter.com/WC5Yutwvqc
— Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) March 8, 2023
