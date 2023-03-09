Satish Kaushik Death, Funeral News LIVE Update: 'Chanda Mama Is Gone', Mourns Akshay Kumar

Satish Kaushik Death LIVE Updates: Veteran Bollywood actor-director Satish Kaushik suffered a heart attack in the wee hours of Thursday, March 9 and succumbed to death. He was 66. His death was confirmed by good friend and co-star Anupam Kher through a tweet on social media. According to Kher, Kaushik was at a friend's home in Delhi when he complained of uneasiness. "He felt uneasy and he told the driver to take him to the hospital and on the way he suffered a heart attack around 1 am," Kher told PTI. An alumnus of the National School of Drama (NSD) and the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Kaushik was best known for his roles in films such as "Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron", "Mr India", "Deewana Mastana", and "Udta Punjab". Bollywood is mourning his sudden and unfortunate demise.

