topStoriesenglish2581468
NewsLifestylePeople
SATISH KAUSHIK DEATH

Satish Kaushik Death, Funeral News LIVE Update: 'Chanda Mama Is Gone', Mourns Akshay Kumar

Satish Kaushik Passes Away LIVE Updates News: Bollywood's noted actor-filmmaker's untimely death has left the industry 'heartbroken' and 'shocked'. Many celebrities took to social media and extended their condolences.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Mar 09, 2023, 11:41 AM IST|Source:

Trending Photos

Satish Kaushik Death, Funeral News LIVE Update: 'Chanda Mama Is Gone', Mourns Akshay Kumar
LIVE Blog

Satish Kaushik Death LIVE Updates: Veteran Bollywood actor-director Satish Kaushik suffered a heart attack in the wee hours of Thursday, March 9 and succumbed to death. He was 66. His death was confirmed by good friend and co-star Anupam Kher through a tweet on social media. According to Kher, Kaushik was at a friend's home in Delhi when he complained of uneasiness. "He felt uneasy and he told the driver to take him to the hospital and on the way he suffered a heart attack around 1 am," Kher told PTI. An alumnus of the National School of Drama (NSD) and the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Kaushik was best known for his roles in films such as "Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron", "Mr India", "Deewana Mastana", and "Udta Punjab". Bollywood is mourning his sudden and unfortunate demise. 

Read All News Updates Here: 

09 March 2023
11:40 AM

Akshay Kumar 'Deeply Saddened' by Satish Kaushik's Death

The superstar took to Twitter and expressed his grief. He tweeted: Chanda Mama is gone. Deeply saddened to hear about Satish Kaushik ji’s demise. Will remember him for the spontaneous laughter he brought to the sets of Mr & Mrs Khiladi. Am sure he’s already making everyone smile in heaven. Om Shanti

11:18 AM

Richa Chadha mourns Satish Kaushik's death: They Met For Holi 

Richa Chadha expressed grief and shock over Satish Kaushik's untimely death. She shared pictures from the Holi 2023 bash revealing how they met the late filmmaker-actor just 48 hours before his death. 

11:11 AM

Anupam Kher and Ashoke Pandit arrive at late Satish Kaushik's Mumbai house just now. 

(Pic Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)

11:00 AM

Satish Kaushik death live updates: Celebs In Shock

Priyanka Chopra shared a throwback photo of Satish Kaushik on her Instagram story and wrote, “You will be missed.”

 

09:59 AM

Kareena Kapoor 'Heartbroken' 

Kareena Kapoor Khan shared via Instagram, "Mujhe Kuch Kehna Hai, Milenge Milenge. Extremely heartbroken Satish ji... thinking of all our times together... Rest in laughter and peace."

09:51 AM

Bigg Boss 16 Star Soundarya Sharma Extends Condolences

Bigg Boss 16 contestant Soundarya Sharma tweeted: So so shocked n saddened by your sudden passing away #SatishKaushik ji परसों ही तो मिले थे आप … Still in disbelief sir. Larger than life you were. Always inspired n motivated me! I’m at a loss of words! ऊं शांति Rest in Peace my dearest

09:50 AM

The veteran actor-director came to Delhi on Wednesday to attend a close friend`s Holi party when he reportedly fell sick. 

09:49 AM

SATISH KAUSHIK'S POSTMORTEM IN DELHI TODAY

According to ANI, Satish Chandra Kaushik`s postmortem will be done at Deen Dayal Hospital in Delhi on Thursday. The Bollywood actor passed away earlier this morning and his body was bought to Deen Dayal Hospital at 5:30 am and has been kept in Deen Dayal Hospital`s mortuary.Kaushik`s postmortem will be done at 11 am.His body will be brought to Mumbai after a postmortem is conducted.

09:47 AM

Satish Kaushik, as per reports, breathed his last at a Delhi hospital and his body will be taken to Mumbai today.

09:35 AM

SATISH KAUSHIK'S POST-MORTEM TODAY

Late actor-filmmaker Satish Kaushik’s postmortem will be done at Delhi hospital today, reportedly. He passed away after suffering a heart attack late last night.

09:34 AM

Kangana Ranaut wrote: Woke up to this horrible news, he was my biggest cheerleader, a very successful actor and director #SatishKaushik ji personally was also a very kind and genuine man, I loved directing him in Emergency. He will be missed, Om Shanti

09:33 AM

Sonu Sood expressed his grief in a tweet: When I came to mumbai, Satish ji was the first director I met. He was so warm and humble. Gave few lessons of life that will always stay with me. RIP SIR. Will miss u always @satishkaushik2

09:30 AM

SATISH KAUSHIK DEATH SHOCKS BOLLYWOOD

Many celebrities including his good friend Anupam Kher, Kangana Ranaut, Urmila Matondkar and several others mourned his sudden and untimely demise. They extended condolences on social media. 

Anupam Kher wrote: जानता हूँ “मृत्यु ही इस दुनिया का अंतिम सच है!” पर ये बात मैं जीते जी कभी अपने जिगरी दोस्त #SatishKaushik के बारे में लिखूँगा, ये मैंने सपने में भी नहीं सोचा था।45 साल की दोस्ती पर ऐसे अचानक पूर्णविराम !! Life will NEVER be the same without you SATISH ! ओम् शांति!

Satish Kaushik deathSatish Kaushik Death live updatesSatish KaushikHeart attackSatish Kaushik heart attacksatish kaushik last ritessatish kaushik funeralSatish Kaushik diesAnupam KherBollywood mourns demisesatish kaushik news

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When writer Gabriel Garca Marquez was born in 1927
DNA Video
Know What Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Says in Cambridge University in China
DNA Video
Jammu and Kashmir : Rahul Gandhi's statement on Pulwama attack
DNA Video
DNA: 'Soft corner' for China in Rahul's heart?
DNA Video
DNA: Adenovirus In India
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: PM Modi's scathing attack on the opposition
DNA Video
DNA: Why has Congress become 'extinct' in the Northeast?
DNA Video
DNA: Labor lynching video turned out to be fake
DNA Video
DNA: 'Supreme' decision on appointment of EC
DNA Video
DNA: Famous writer Anant Pai passed away on this day in the year 2011