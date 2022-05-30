Sidhu Moosewala shot dead LIVE: Punjab police nabs one suspect from Dehradun

Noted Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala, who had joined the Congress before the Punjab elections, was killed by gangsters in an attack near his ancestral village Jawaharke in district Mansa, Punjab on Sunday. The incident happened within 24 hours after his security was withdrawn by the Punjab government.

The 27-year-old singer, also a Congress leader, was killed a day after the state government curtailed his security cover. Deputy Superintendent of Police (Mansa) Gobinder Singh told PTI that Moosewala was attacked when he was in his jeep at village Jawahar Ke and several bullets hit him. Besides the singer, Moosewala's cousin and a friend, who were travelling in a Mahindra Thar jeep with him, were also injured in the attack.

At least three weapons were used and 30 empty cases were recovered from the site.

Moosewala was left with two Punjab Police commandos after the state police withdrew two of four commandos from his security cover. However, Moosewala neither took the remaining two commandos with him nor his bullet-proof vehicle on Sunday.

Moosewala was among the 424 people whose security was withdrawn or curtailed by the Punjab Police on Saturday on temporary basis.

