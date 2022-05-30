Sidhu Moosewala shot dead LIVE: Punjab police nabs one suspect from Dehradun

30 May 2022, 19:33 PM
Several Indian film celebrities such as Anil Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, Ranveer Singh as well as Canadian rapper-singer Drake paid homage to popular Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, who was shot dead on Sunday by unidentified assailants in Punjab's Mansa district.
30 May 2022, 19:32 PM
Bishnoi had pleaded that prior info be given to Court about production warrant of Punjab Police/any other Police against him ¬ give his custody to any other Police. Also pleads that any Police may investigate case pending against him at Tihar Jail without obtaining physical custody.
30 May 2022, 19:31 PM
Jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi files plea before Patiala House Court over 'apprehension of fake encounter by Punjab Police & trial against him being compromised due to production warrants issued by judicial authorities of other states.' Court refused to entertain plea.
30 May 2022, 19:30 PM
Canadian rapper and songwriter Drake has condoled the death of Punjabi musician turned politician Sidhu Moosewala with a tribute on social media. Drake took to his Instagram handle on Monday and shared a story in remembrance of the late rapper-singer. It featured a throwback picture of Moose Wala with his mother along with the caption, "RIP MOOSE @sidhu moosewala."
Drake had been among the several million followers that Moosewala had on Instagram.
30 May 2022, 19:29 PM
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann announced setting up a judicial commission headed by a sitting high court judge to probe the killing of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala. This came after Moosewala's father Balkaur Singh urged Mann to order a probe by a sitting high court judge into the killing of his son. He also demanded the Punjab government involves the CBI and the NIA in the inquiry.
30 May 2022, 19:28 PM
Facing criticism, Punjab Director General of Police VK Bhawra clarified his statement and said he has never affiliated slain singer Sidhu Moosewala with gangsters. Pertinently, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has sought a clarification on a statement on Moosewala made by the DGP a day earlier during his press conference.
30 May 2022, 19:26 PM
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur demanded a high-level inquiry into the killing of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, and charged that the AAP government curtailed his security for getting 'fake appreciation' from the public. He also accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab of not taking any action against Khalistanis despite they raising pro-Khalistani slogans and waving Khalistani flags.
30 May 2022, 19:23 PM
Punjab Police on Monday detained six people from Dehradun's Peliyon Police Chowki area in connection with Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala's murder, said STF sources. According to the sources, Uttarakhand STF and Punjab STF, in a joint operation with Dehradun Police, have detained six people who helped in the killing of Sidhu Moosewala by cordoning off the Shimla bypass Naya Gaon outpost.
30 May 2022, 19:22 PM
Holding the AAP led Punjab government responsible and accountable for Sidhu Moosewala's murder, Punjab BJP chief Ashwani Kumar Sharma met Governor Banwari Lal Purohit on Monday and demanded dismissal of the AAP government. Speaking to ANI after meeting the Governor, Ashwani Kumar Sharma highly criticized the Punjab government and held it responsible for Moosewala's murder.
"Ever since this govt came to power, there`s lawlessness. The government isn`t being run by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. It`s a puppet of Arvind Kejriwal and Raghav Chadha who neither know Punjab nor its sensitivity. We demand that this government be dismissed," said the Punjab BJP chief.
30 May 2022, 19:21 PM
According to Globalnews.ca, Sidhu had been scheduled to perform at the Pacific Coliseum in Vancouver in July as a part of his Back 2 Business Tour, one of four Canadian dates. However ticket sales for the Vancouver date were paused last week amid security concerns.
30 May 2022, 19:21 PM
Moosewala was taken to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead. The civil surgeon at Mansa hospital said Moosewala was brought dead, while the two others were referred to another hospital for treatment.
30 May 2022, 19:20 PM
According to police, it is learnt that an AK-47 assault rifle was also used in the crime as its shells were recovered from the crime scene.
30 May 2022, 19:20 PM
Sidhu Moosewala was at the wheel of a Mahindra Thar SUV when the assailants, believed to be 10-12 in number, fired more than 20 rounds at point blank range at the singer and his two friends, who sustained grievous injuries. Moosewala was hit by seven-eight bullets.
30 May 2022, 19:19 PM
In less than 24 hours after his security was curtailed by the government, singer-turned-actor-politician Moosewala was shot dead by gangsters close to his ancestral village in Mansa in Punjab in broad daylight on Sunday, police said.
30 May 2022, 19:17 PM
A report by CTV News Channel says the 28-year-old attended Humber College as an international student and recorded many of his music videos in Toronto.
30 May 2022, 19:17 PM
The killing of Punjabi rapper Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, widely known by his stage name Sidhu Moosewala with a huge fan base running into millions, especially among the Punjabi diaspora in countries including the UK and Canada, is a tragic loss for the Punjab community, say media reports in Canada.