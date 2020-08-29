Live: Rhea Chakraborty likely to be summoned again by the CBI

29 August 2020, 11:48 AM
Mumbai: Siddharth Pithani (#Sushant's friend), Neeraj Singh (who was working as a cook at Sushant's residence) & Keshav Bachner (who was a member of Sushant's staff) arrive at DRDO guest house where CBI team probing the case is staying. pic.twitter.com/nHPinV9tSj
— ANI (@ANI) August 29, 2020
29 August 2020, 10:12 AM
According to sources, the agency officials on Friday, questioned Rhea about her relationship with Sushant. Singh Rajput. Her statement was recorded by CBI`s Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by Superintendent of Police Nupur Prasad.
29 August 2020, 10:05 AM
After a grilling 10-hour session, the CBI is likely to summon Rhea Chakraborty again today.