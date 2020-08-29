हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Live: Rhea Chakraborty likely to be summoned again by the CBI

The CBI investigation into the death case of Sushant Singh Rajput is in full swing. The premiere probe agency summoned Rhea on Friday for the first time and the interrogation lasted for around 10 hours. Today, the actress has again been called for questioning. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, August 29, 2020 - 11:48
Comments |

New Delhi: The CBI investigation into the death case of Sushant Singh Rajput is in full swing. The premiere probe agency summoned Rhea on Friday for the first time and the interrogation lasted for around 10 hours. Today, the actress has again been called for questioning. 

Others closely associated with Sushant, like Siddharth Pithani, Showik Chakraborty, cook Neeraj, Keshav etc will be probed by the CBI once again.

Also, after drug conspiracy came to the fore, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has registered a criminal case against actress Rhea Chakraborty. The case has been registered under Sections 20, 22, 27 and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. The NCB team is now in Mumbai to probe the drug angle.

Stay tuned for all updates on Sushant Singh Rajput:

 

29 August 2020, 11:48 AM

29 August 2020, 10:12 AM

According to sources, the agency officials on Friday, questioned Rhea about her relationship with Sushant. Singh Rajput. Her statement was recorded by CBI`s Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by Superintendent of Police Nupur Prasad.

29 August 2020, 10:05 AM

After a grilling 10-hour session, the CBI is likely to summon Rhea Chakraborty again today.

  • 34,63,972Confirmed
  • 62,550Deaths

Full coverage

  • 2,32,60,775Confirmed
  • 8,05,765Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT46S

Butterflies seen in Coimbatore