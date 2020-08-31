Live: Rhea Chakraborty to be grilled by CBI for 4th time, Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Meetu Singh also called for questioning

31 August 2020, 12:11 PM
As per sources, there is a list of some 31 important questions that the CBI would ask Meetu and these can also unravel the mystery pertaining to Sushant's death.
Read here: Why did Sushant Singh Rajput call you over to his house on June 8, did you know anything about his fight with Rhea Chakraborty? The 31 important questions CBI would ask his sister Meetu Singh
31 August 2020, 12:10 PM
Rhea Chakraborty and Showik appear before the CBI for another round of questioning in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.
31 August 2020, 11:12 AM
Mumbai: Gaurav Arya, owner of The Tamarind Hotel, Goa arrives at Enforcement Directorate office, in connection with
Sushant Singh Rajput death case pic.twitter.com/ekSd1JQHcB
— ANI (@ANI) August 31, 2020
31 August 2020, 11:11 AM
Maharashtra: Actor Rhea Chakraborty & her brother Showik Chakraborty arrive at DRDO guest house in Santacruz, Mumbai. They are being questioned by Central Bureau of Investigation in Sushant Singh Rajput death case pic.twitter.com/ALoyw4XoOz
— ANI (@ANI) August 31, 2020
31 August 2020, 10:56 AM
Sources say that ED has chalked out a few important questions on the basis of which he will be interrogated and names of three people - Kapil Jhaveri, Kailash Rajput and Abu Aslam Azmi - have popped up. They are three big drug dealers.
31 August 2020, 10:55 AM
Gaurav has claimed that he never met Sushant. However, he did accept that he met Rhea once in 2017.
31 August 2020, 10:55 AM
Gaurav is the person with whom Sushant's actress girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty allegedly exchanged messages about drug consumption. Her deleted WhatsApp chats have hinted at a possible drug conspiracy in Sushant's case. The chats were retrieved a week ago and Gaurav was identified as an alleged drug dealer.
31 August 2020, 10:55 AM
Goa-based hotelier Gaurav Arya will be interrogated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case today. The ED is probing the money laundering angle in Sushant's case. He was summoned by the agency on Saturday.
31 August 2020, 10:54 AM
The CBI team had arrived in Mumbai along with the forensic team last Thursday, a day after the Supreme Court gave the nod for a probe by the federal agency, and was exempted from mandatory quarantine by the BMC.
The CBI team has so far twice visited the Cooper Hospital, Sushant`s Bandra flat and Waterstone resort.
The team has also collected all the documents from the Mumbai Police related to the case.
31 August 2020, 10:53 AM
Till date, the CBI has questioned Rhea for over 25 hours. She was questioned for over 10 hours on Friday and seven hours on Saturday. The CBI also grilled her brother separately on Friday and Saturday besides questioning Sushant's personal staff Neeraj Singh, and Dipesh Sawant, flatmate Siddharth Pithani and others.
31 August 2020, 10:53 AM
Meetu Singh had earlier recorded her statement with the ED.
31 August 2020, 10:52 AM
Notably, Meetu had gone to meet Sushant after June 8. On June 14, Sushant was found dead at his apartment.
31 August 2020, 10:52 AM
Meetu will appear for questioning at 11 am before the CBI officials at the DRDO guest house.