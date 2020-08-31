Live: Rhea Chakraborty to be grilled by CBI for 4th time, Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Meetu Singh also called for questioning

New Delhi: Rhea Chakraborty was questioned by the CBI officials for eight hours on Sunday for the third time. Rhea, accompanied by brother Showik, arrived at the DRDO guest house around 10.15 am on Sunday and left at 7 pm. As per sources, she was interrogated on issues including the medical treatment and medicines administered to Sushant and mention of drugs in her chats, and is likely to be questioned again as her answers were "not satisfactory".

The CBI investigation into Sushant Singh Rajput's death case is in full swing. It's the 11th day of investigation in Mumbai today.

Sushant's sister Meetu Singh has also been called for questioning. It is the first time a family member of Sushant has been summoned by the CBI.

Meanwhile, the ED has summoned Goa hotelier Gaurav Arya, with whom Rhea allegedly exchanged messages about drug consumption.

Follow Zee News live blog for all the updates: