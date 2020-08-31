Sushant Singh Rajput death probe: ED to question Goa hotelier Gaurav Arya over his links with drug dealers Kapil Jhaveri, Kailash Rajput and Abu Aslam Azmi

New Delhi: Goa-based hotelier Gaurav Arya will be interrogated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case today. The ED is probing the money laundering angle in Sushant's case. He was summoned by the agency on Saturday.

Gaurav is the person with whom Sushant's actress girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty allegedly exchanged messages about drug consumption. Her deleted WhatsApp chats have hinted at a possible drug conspiracy in Sushant's case. The chats were retrieved a week ago and Gaurav was identified as an alleged drug dealer.

Gaurav has claimed that he never met Sushant. However, he did accept that he met Rhea once in 2017.

Sources say that ED has chalked out a few important questions on the basis of which he will be interrogated and names of three people - Kapil Jhaveri, Kailash Rajput and Abu Aslam Azmi - have popped up. They are three big drug dealers.

Notably, Kapil was arrested from Goa in August 2019 under the NDPS Act. He had hosted a huge party there and it was attended by some prominent personalities. He is currently out on bail. Police had recovered drugs such as cannabis, MDMA, cocaine from him.

Meanwhile, in 2017, Abu Aslam Azmi was arrested by Delhi Police Special Cell in a Rs 40-crore drug racket. He possessed MDMA at the time of the arrest. He is said to have a drug connection in the underworld, UK, Belgium and Dubai. He is based out of Mumbai and he became friends with Kailash Rajput in the city. Kailash runs a drug racket in India and abroad and is a wanted criminal.

Gaurav and Abu have established a business together in Goa.

Here are the questions ED can ask Gaurav Arya:

- Since when do you know Kapil Jhaveri?

- Where have you both invested in Goa?

- When do you start a business with Abu Aslam Azmi?

The interrogation holds significant importance as it could lead to the unraveling of a huge drug scam.

It is to be noted that there is no drug case or complaint against in Gaurav Arya in Goa.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) had last week registered a case against Rhea, her brother Showik, Gaurav, Rhea's talent manager Jaya Saha and others under several sections of the NDPS Act.

The ED investigation had revealed details about Rhea's conversation about drugs in the WhatsApp chat.