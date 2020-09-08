Sushant Singh Rajput death case live: Rhea Chakraborty likely to return for third round of NCB interrogation today

New Delhi: Actress Rhea Chakraborty is likely to be summoned by the NCB again on Tuesday, the third consecutive day, in a drugs case linked to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, whom she was also dating.

She was first summoned for questioning by the agency on Sunday. Rhea was questioned for about six hours on Day 1 and on Monday, she was grilled for around 8 hours.

Her younger brother Showik Chakraborty, two close aides of Sushant - Samuel Miranda and Dipesh Sawant - and a few others have already been arrested by the NCB in connection with the case.

Various angles surrounding the death of Sushant are being probed by three federal agencies, including the ED and the CBI.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at Mumbai home on June 14.

