हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Sushant Singh Rajput death case live: Rhea Chakraborty likely to return for third round of NCB interrogation today

Rhea Chakraborty was first summoned for questioning by the agency on Sunday. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, September 8, 2020 - 08:41
Comments |

New Delhi: Actress Rhea Chakraborty is likely to be summoned by the NCB again on Tuesday, the third consecutive day, in a drugs case linked to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, whom she was also dating. 

She was first summoned for questioning by the agency on Sunday. Rhea was questioned for about six hours on Day 1 and on Monday, she was grilled for around 8 hours.

Her younger brother Showik Chakraborty, two close aides of Sushant - Samuel Miranda and Dipesh Sawant - and a few others have already been arrested by the NCB in connection with the case. 

Various angles surrounding the death of Sushant are being probed by three federal agencies, including the ED and the CBI.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at Mumbai home on June 14.

Stay tuned to Zee News live blog for more updates on Sushant Singh Rajput's death case.

8 September 2020, 08:40 AM

Mumbai's Esplanade court on Monday sent Anuj Keswani, who has been arrested for alleged drug peddling, to 5-day Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) custody.

8 September 2020, 08:38 AM

Sushant Singh Rajput's family lawyer Vikas Singh has alleged that Rhea Chakraborty's complaint with Mumbai Police is a ploy to derail ongoing CBI investigation and keep the role of state police alive in the matter. Singh said Mumbai Police does not have any right in this matter and this have been done to keep the jurisdiction of the Mumbai police alive.

"The complaint is itself an offence. This is a ploy to derail and deflect the investigation. This is an attempt to keep Mumbai police alive in the case so that they can do some mischief and ensure that the family of Sushant does not get justice in this matter," he told reporters.

Full Report: Rhea Chakraborty's complaint with Mumbai Police ploy to derail CBI probe: Sushant Singh Rajput's family lawyer

8 September 2020, 08:36 AM

Meanwhile, Rhea has filed a police complaint against Sushant's sister Priyanka, a Delhi-based doctor and others for allegedly sharing a "bogus" medical prescription of the late actor.

8 September 2020, 08:35 AM

For the second consecutive day on Monday, Rhea underwent interrogation sessions at the hands of NCB officials and was confronted by other accused in the case, including her brother Showik Chakraborty.

8 September 2020, 08:34 AM

A total of nine people have been arrested till now by the NCB with seven directly linked to this probe, while two were arrested when investigation was launched under criminal sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

  • 42,04,613Confirmed
  • 71,642Deaths

Full coverage

  • 2,32,60,775Confirmed
  • 8,05,765Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT1M49S

News 20: Watch top 20 news stories of the day