Sushant Singh Rajput death case live: Rhea Chakraborty likely to return for third round of NCB interrogation today

8 September 2020, 08:40 AM
Mumbai's Esplanade court on Monday sent Anuj Keswani, who has been arrested for alleged drug peddling, to 5-day Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) custody.
8 September 2020, 08:38 AM
Sushant Singh Rajput's family lawyer Vikas Singh has alleged that Rhea Chakraborty's complaint with Mumbai Police is a ploy to derail ongoing CBI investigation and keep the role of state police alive in the matter. Singh said Mumbai Police does not have any right in this matter and this have been done to keep the jurisdiction of the Mumbai police alive.
"The complaint is itself an offence. This is a ploy to derail and deflect the investigation. This is an attempt to keep Mumbai police alive in the case so that they can do some mischief and ensure that the family of Sushant does not get justice in this matter," he told reporters.
8 September 2020, 08:36 AM
Meanwhile, Rhea has filed a police complaint against Sushant's sister Priyanka, a Delhi-based doctor and others for allegedly sharing a "bogus" medical prescription of the late actor.
8 September 2020, 08:35 AM
For the second consecutive day on Monday, Rhea underwent interrogation sessions at the hands of NCB officials and was confronted by other accused in the case, including her brother Showik Chakraborty.
8 September 2020, 08:34 AM
A total of nine people have been arrested till now by the NCB with seven directly linked to this probe, while two were arrested when investigation was launched under criminal sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.