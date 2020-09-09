Sushant Singh Rajput death case live: Rhea Chakraborty brought to Byculla Jail

New Delhi: Actress Rhea Chakraborty has been sent to 14-day judicial custody in connection with a drugs case linked to actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death. The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested Rhea on Tuesday after interrogating her for three days.

The NCB made the arrest after 3.30 pm as part of its probe to unravel the drugs nexus in the film industry.

Rhea was charged under NDPS Act Sections 8(C), 20(b)(ii), 22, 27A, 28 and 29, for her alleged role in the drugs angle which has emerged in the course of investigations.

The NCB claimed that she was an "active member" of a drugs syndicate and procured drugs for Sushant Singh Rajput.

