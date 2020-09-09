Sushant Singh Rajput death case live: Rhea Chakraborty brought to Byculla Jail

9 September 2020, 10:35 AM
Rhea Chakraborty brought to Byculla Jail.
9 September 2020, 09:10 AM
Rhea's arrest came three days after her brother Showik Chakraborty, Sushant's home manager Samuel Miranda and his house help Dipesh Sawant were arrested. They are in NCB custody till today.
9 September 2020, 09:09 AM
A day before arrest, Rhea hit back at Sushant's family by lodging a police complaint against his sister Priyanka Singh, a Delhi-based doctor and others, alleging forged medical prescriptions.
9 September 2020, 09:05 AM
Rhea's lawyer, Satish Maneshinde after her arrest said, "Travesty of Justice. 3 Central Agencies hounding a single Woman, just because she was in love with a Drug Addict and was suffering from Mental Health issues for several years under the care of 5 Leading Psychiatrists in Mumbai, who ended up committing suicide due to consumption of Illegally Administered Medicines and used drugs."
9 September 2020, 09:04 AM
After the arrest, she was taken for medical examination including COVID-19 test to the civic-run hospital in Mumbai.
9 September 2020, 09:03 AM
"Rhea has been arrested under sections 27A, 21, 22, 29 and 28 of NDPS," said K P S Malhotra, Deputy Director of NCB.
9 September 2020, 09:03 AM
The court rejected her bail plea and sent her in judicial custody till September 22. Her lawyer Satish Maneshinde said they will approach the sessions court for bail.
9 September 2020, 09:03 AM
Rhea Chakraborty was produced before an additional chief judicial magistrate through video- conference after her arrest.