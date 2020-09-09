हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sushant Singh Rajput death case live: Rhea Chakraborty brought to Byculla Jail

The NCB claimed that Rhea Chakraborty was an "active member" of a drugs syndicate and procured drugs for Sushant Singh Rajput. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, September 9, 2020 - 10:43
Comments |
Image Courtesy: Twitter/@ANI

New Delhi: Actress Rhea Chakraborty has been sent to 14-day judicial custody in connection with a drugs case linked to actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death. The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested Rhea on Tuesday after interrogating her for three days. 

The NCB made the arrest after 3.30 pm as part of its probe to unravel the drugs nexus in the film industry. 

Rhea was charged under NDPS Act Sections 8(C), 20(b)(ii), 22, 27A, 28 and 29, for her alleged role in the drugs angle which has emerged in the course of investigations.

The NCB claimed that she was an "active member" of a drugs syndicate and procured drugs for Sushant Singh Rajput. 

Stay tuned to Zee News live blog for more updates in the case.

9 September 2020, 10:35 AM

Rhea Chakraborty brought to Byculla Jail.

9 September 2020, 09:10 AM

Rhea's arrest came three days after her brother Showik Chakraborty, Sushant's home manager Samuel Miranda and his house help Dipesh Sawant were arrested. They are in NCB custody till today.

9 September 2020, 09:09 AM

A day before arrest, Rhea hit back at Sushant's family by lodging a police complaint against his sister Priyanka Singh, a Delhi-based doctor and others, alleging forged medical prescriptions.

9 September 2020, 09:05 AM

Rhea's lawyer, Satish Maneshinde after her arrest said, "Travesty of Justice. 3 Central Agencies hounding a single Woman, just because she was in love with a Drug Addict and was suffering from Mental Health issues for several years under the care of 5 Leading Psychiatrists in Mumbai, who ended up committing suicide due to consumption of Illegally Administered Medicines and used drugs."

9 September 2020, 09:04 AM

After the arrest, she was taken for medical examination including COVID-19 test to the civic-run hospital in Mumbai.

9 September 2020, 09:03 AM

"Rhea has been arrested under sections 27A, 21, 22, 29 and 28 of NDPS," said K P S Malhotra, Deputy Director of NCB.

9 September 2020, 09:03 AM

The court rejected her bail plea and sent her in judicial custody till September 22. Her lawyer Satish Maneshinde said they will approach the sessions court for bail. 

9 September 2020, 09:03 AM

Rhea Chakraborty was produced before an additional chief judicial magistrate through video- conference after her arrest.

