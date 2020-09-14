Sushant Singh Rajput death case live: More arrests by NCB in drug link row, Rhea Chakraborty, brother Showik in custody

New Delhi: As far as 16 people have been arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in the drugs case linked to actor Sushant Singh Rajput death. Out of the 16 arrests, six of them will be produced before the court today. Three people - Abbas Lakhani, Karan Arora and Kaizan - are already out on bail and seven are under judicial custody

Rhea Chakraborty, Sushant's girlfriend, her brother Showik Chakraborty, two of his close aides and two alleged drug suppliers are in custody.

Meanwhile, two arrests were also made from Goa recently.

Rhea was arrested in a drug case linked with actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death earlier this week. She has been charged under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act for her alleged role in the drugs angle that emerged during the investigation into the death of Sushant.

