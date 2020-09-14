हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sushant Singh Rajput death case live: More arrests by NCB in drug link row, Rhea Chakraborty, brother Showik in custody

Rhea was arrested in a drug case linked with actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death earlier this week.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, September 14, 2020 - 12:00
Comments |

New Delhi: As far as 16 people have been arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in the drugs case linked to actor Sushant Singh Rajput death. Out of the 16 arrests, six of them will be produced before the court today. Three people - Abbas Lakhani, Karan Arora and Kaizan - are already out on bail and seven are under judicial custody

Rhea Chakraborty, Sushant's girlfriend, her brother Showik Chakraborty, two of his close aides and two alleged drug suppliers are in custody. 

Meanwhile, two arrests were also made from Goa recently. 

Rhea was arrested in a drug case linked with actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death earlier this week. She has been charged under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act for her alleged role in the drugs angle that emerged during the investigation into the death of Sushant. 

Stay tuned to Zee News live blog for more updates on the case.

14 September 2020, 12:00 PM

Sources on Monday claimed that the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) is likely to question actress Sara Ali Khan soon after Rhea Chakraborty took her name before the agency during interrogation. 

14 September 2020, 11:59 AM

"The drug nexus claimed Sushant's life. Rhea was used like a honeytrap. This is like a trend, you ought to follow it otherwise people will unfollow you here. Consuming drug is like a status symbol in the industry. I have suffered from it. It was the worst phase of my life," the actress said.

Read Full Report: Drug nexus claimed Sushant Singh Rajput's life, Rhea Chakraborty was used like a honeytrap, says an actress

14 September 2020, 11:57 AM

An actress, who was once Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande's neighbour, has opened up about the prevalence of drug nexus in Bollywood. She spoke to Zee News and said that the drug nexus in the film industry claimed Sushant's life. She had also once fallen in the hands of the drug peddlers, but fortunately, she came out of it. 

14 September 2020, 11:54 AM

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the NCB is probing the drugs case in which Rhea Chakraborty, Showik, Sushant's manager Samuel Miranda, domestic help Dipesh Sawant and others have been arrested. 

14 September 2020, 11:53 AM

Several Bollywood personalities are under the NCB scanner after Rhea reportedly confessed before the agency that actresses Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh, designer Simone Khambatta, Sushant's friend and former manager Rohini Iyer and filmmaker Mukesh Chhabra used to consume narcotics substance.

14 September 2020, 11:52 AM

Rhea Chakraborty had submitted a bail application in a local court claiming that she is being falsely implicated in the case. The bail application was, however, rejected.

