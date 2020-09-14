Sushant Singh Rajput death case live: More arrests by NCB in drug link row, Rhea Chakraborty, brother Showik in custody

14 September 2020, 12:00 PM
Sources on Monday claimed that the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) is likely to question actress Sara Ali Khan soon after Rhea Chakraborty took her name before the agency during interrogation.
14 September 2020, 11:59 AM
"The drug nexus claimed Sushant's life. Rhea was used like a honeytrap. This is like a trend, you ought to follow it otherwise people will unfollow you here. Consuming drug is like a status symbol in the industry. I have suffered from it. It was the worst phase of my life," the actress said.
Read Full Report: Drug nexus claimed Sushant Singh Rajput's life, Rhea Chakraborty was used like a honeytrap, says an actress
14 September 2020, 11:57 AM
An actress, who was once Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande's neighbour, has opened up about the prevalence of drug nexus in Bollywood. She spoke to Zee News and said that the drug nexus in the film industry claimed Sushant's life. She had also once fallen in the hands of the drug peddlers, but fortunately, she came out of it.
14 September 2020, 11:54 AM
The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the NCB is probing the drugs case in which Rhea Chakraborty, Showik, Sushant's manager Samuel Miranda, domestic help Dipesh Sawant and others have been arrested.
14 September 2020, 11:53 AM
Several Bollywood personalities are under the NCB scanner after Rhea reportedly confessed before the agency that actresses Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh, designer Simone Khambatta, Sushant's friend and former manager Rohini Iyer and filmmaker Mukesh Chhabra used to consume narcotics substance.
14 September 2020, 11:52 AM
Rhea Chakraborty had submitted a bail application in a local court claiming that she is being falsely implicated in the case. The bail application was, however, rejected.