Drug nexus claimed Sushant Singh Rajput's life, Rhea Chakraborty was used like a honeytrap, says an actress

An actress, who was once Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande's neighbour, has opened up about the prevalence of drug nexus in Bollywood. She spoke to Zee News and said that the drug nexus in the film industry claimed Sushant's life. She had also once fallen in the hands of the drug peddlers, but fortunately, she came out of it.

"I was saddened to know about Sushant's case. It felt like my past came to the fore. Rhea Chakraborty was used as a honeytrap. This is a game. Rhea used Sushant," the actress said.

She added, "This is the same gang of which I was a victim once. Bollywood's second name is drugs. The drug racket is an interconnected chain."

The actress then recalled her time when she had joined the industry. "I was a newbie then. There was a powder on the table and I said, 'Oh my God, drug.' I was then asked if I am from Alibaug?. If you don't take drug, it is believed you are from a village. There is a dark truth to drugs within the industry," she said.

"In big parties, drug is consumed at a larger scale. There is a dealer and a peddler. You cannot reach out to the main man. The drug is made available to you," the actress further said.

Meanwhile, she also claimed that Sushant was given slow poison. Of her own experience, the actress said that she would have died if she did not leave it at the right time.

"The drug nexus claimed Sushant's life. Rhea was used like a honeytrap. This is like a trend, you ought to follow it otherwise people will unfollow you here. Consuming drug is like a status symbol in the industry. I have suffered from it. It was the worst phase of my life," the actress said.

Sushant was found dead at his apartment in Mumbai on June 14. His death case is currently being investigated by the CBI, ED and NCB, simultaneously. Rhea has been arrested by the NCB in a drug case linked to Sushant's death, along with her brother Showik and two of the actor's close aides.