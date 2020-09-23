हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sushant Singh Rajput death case live: NCB summons Jaya Saha, Madhu Mantena for questioning

NCB questioned Jaya Saha for over six hours for the second consecutive day.

Last Updated: Wednesday, September 23, 2020 - 09:56
Comments |

New Delhi: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Tuesday quizzed Kwan Talent Management agency CEO Dhruv Chitgopekar, Bollywood talent manager Jaya Saha for over six hours in a drugs case related to actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death. Actress Deepika Padukone's manager Karishma Prakash, who works with the Kwan Talent Management agency, and Sushant's ex-manager Shruti Modi skipped the NCB summon on Tuesday.

Both Jaya Saha and Dhruv Chitgopekar have been asked to join the probe on Wednesday. Meanwhile, film producer Madhu Mantena will also be questioned today by the NCB officials. 

The NCB had summoned Karishma Prakash and Dhruv Chitgopekar for the first time on Monday for questioning in the case. Her came to the fore after the agency accessed alleged WhatsApp chats between her and Deepika discussing drugs.

Stay tuned to Zee News live blog for more updates on the case.

23 September 2020, 09:56 AM

Shweta Singh Kirti shared this video of Sushant.

23 September 2020, 09:54 AM

Sushant's former manager Shruti Modi will be called for questioning on Thursday.

23 September 2020, 09:54 AM

The NCB might summon Deepika Padukone if needed. Her manager Karishma Prakash did not appear before the NCB on Tuesday due to ill-health. She has been exempted from appearance before the anti-drug agency till Friday.

23 September 2020, 09:52 AM

A Mumbai court has, meanwhile, rejected Rhea and Showik's bail plea and sent them to judicial custody till October 6.

 

23 September 2020, 09:51 AM

The NCB has already arrested Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik, Sushant`s house manager Samuel Miranda, personal staff Dipesh Sawant and over 15 others in connection with case related to Sushant`s death.

 

