Sushant Singh Rajput death case live: NCB summons Jaya Saha, Madhu Mantena for questioning

New Delhi: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Tuesday quizzed Kwan Talent Management agency CEO Dhruv Chitgopekar, Bollywood talent manager Jaya Saha for over six hours in a drugs case related to actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death. Actress Deepika Padukone's manager Karishma Prakash, who works with the Kwan Talent Management agency, and Sushant's ex-manager Shruti Modi skipped the NCB summon on Tuesday.

NCB questioned Jaya Saha for over six hours for the second consecutive day.

Both Jaya Saha and Dhruv Chitgopekar have been asked to join the probe on Wednesday. Meanwhile, film producer Madhu Mantena will also be questioned today by the NCB officials.

The NCB had summoned Karishma Prakash and Dhruv Chitgopekar for the first time on Monday for questioning in the case. Her came to the fore after the agency accessed alleged WhatsApp chats between her and Deepika discussing drugs.

