Sushant Singh Rajput death case live: NCB summons Jaya Saha, Madhu Mantena for questioning

23 September 2020, 09:56 AM
23 September 2020, 09:54 AM
Sushant's former manager Shruti Modi will be called for questioning on Thursday.
23 September 2020, 09:54 AM
The NCB might summon Deepika Padukone if needed. Her manager Karishma Prakash did not appear before the NCB on Tuesday due to ill-health. She has been exempted from appearance before the anti-drug agency till Friday.
23 September 2020, 09:52 AM
A Mumbai court has, meanwhile, rejected Rhea and Showik's bail plea and sent them to judicial custody till October 6.
23 September 2020, 09:51 AM
The NCB has already arrested Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik, Sushant`s house manager Samuel Miranda, personal staff Dipesh Sawant and over 15 others in connection with case related to Sushant`s death.