Sushant Singh Rajput death case live: More than 18 arrests in Bollywood drug case, says NCB

27 September 2020, 10:23 AM
Sources said the central probe agency confiscated the cell phones of Deepika, Sara, Rakul after interrogating them for several hours on Saturday. The agency will send the seized phones for forensic examination.
27 September 2020, 10:19 AM
On Saturday during a press address, asked if NCB plans to summon Johar over the alleged `drug party` video that has surfaced, Mutha Ashok Jain told the media: "No, there is no connection of that said video with this case."
27 September 2020, 10:19 AM
The NCB on Saturday confirmed that the agency is not probing the alleged `drug party` video posted by Karan Johar, adding that their focus is on the drug-related investigation surrounding the death of Sushant Singh Rajput.
27 September 2020, 10:18 AM
NCB on Saturday arrested Dharma Productions executive producer Kshitij Ravi Prasad in connection with the drug case.
27 September 2020, 10:17 AM
"The statements of Karishma Prakash, Sara Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and Shraddha Kapoor have been recorded. Kshitij Prasad has been placed under arrested after questioning. No fresh summon has been issued today. We have arrested more than 18 people," Mutha Ashok Jain said.
27 September 2020, 10:17 AM
More than 18 people have been arrested so far by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection with Bollywood drug case, Mutha Ashok Jain, Deputy DG, South-Western Region of NCB said on Saturday, ANI reported.