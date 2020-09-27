Sushant Singh Rajput death case live: More than 18 arrests in Bollywood drug case, says NCB

New Delhi: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has tightened its noose on the drugs angle in actor Sushant Singh Rajput death case. In the last three days, the agency questioned top stars such as Deepika Padukone, Rakul Preet Singh, Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor for their drug-related chats.

The NCB had a long list of questions prepared for the actresses. Rakul and Sara's names emerged after Rhea Chakraborty gave a statement before the NCB while Deepika featured in headlines after her drug conversation with manager Karishma Prakash surfaced.

Meanwhile, fashion designer Simone Khambatta, Sushant's former manager Shruti Modi and talent manager Jaya Saha have also been grilled by the NCB.

The NCB registered a case under the NDPS Act on the request of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) that has been probing the money laundering charges into the June 14 death of Sushant.

The probe agency registered the case after a few alleged chats of Sushant's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik, Sushant's house manager Samuel Miranda discussing drugs came to the fore.

