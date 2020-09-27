हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Sushant Singh Rajput death case live: More than 18 arrests in Bollywood drug case, says NCB

In the last three days, the NCB questioned top stars such as Deepika Padukone, Rakul Preet Singh, Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor for their drug-related chats. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, September 27, 2020 - 10:23
Comments |

New Delhi: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has tightened its noose on the drugs angle in actor Sushant Singh Rajput death case. In the last three days, the agency questioned top stars such as Deepika Padukone, Rakul Preet Singh, Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor for their drug-related chats. 

The NCB had a long list of questions prepared for the actresses. Rakul and Sara's names emerged after Rhea Chakraborty gave a statement before the NCB while Deepika featured in headlines after her drug conversation with manager Karishma Prakash surfaced.

Meanwhile, fashion designer Simone Khambatta, Sushant's former manager Shruti Modi and talent manager Jaya Saha have also been grilled by the NCB. 

The NCB registered a case under the NDPS Act on the request of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) that has been probing the money laundering charges into the June 14 death of Sushant.

The probe agency registered the case after a few alleged chats of Sushant's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik, Sushant's house manager Samuel Miranda discussing drugs came to the fore.

Stay tuned for all updates on Sushant Singh Rajput death case:

27 September 2020, 10:23 AM

Sources said the central probe agency confiscated the cell phones of Deepika, Sara, Rakul after interrogating them for several hours on Saturday. The agency will send the seized phones for forensic examination. 

27 September 2020, 10:19 AM

On Saturday during a press address, asked if NCB plans to summon Johar over the alleged `drug party` video that has surfaced, Mutha Ashok Jain told the media: "No, there is no connection of that said video with this case."

27 September 2020, 10:19 AM

The NCB on Saturday confirmed that the agency is not probing the alleged `drug party` video posted by Karan Johar, adding that their focus is on the drug-related investigation surrounding the death of Sushant Singh Rajput.

27 September 2020, 10:18 AM

NCB on Saturday arrested Dharma Productions executive producer Kshitij Ravi Prasad in connection with the drug case.

27 September 2020, 10:17 AM

"The statements of Karishma Prakash, Sara Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and Shraddha Kapoor have been recorded. Kshitij Prasad has been placed under arrested after questioning. No fresh summon has been issued today. We have arrested more than 18 people," Mutha Ashok Jain said.

27 September 2020, 10:17 AM

More than 18 people have been arrested so far by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection with Bollywood drug case, Mutha Ashok Jain, Deputy DG, South-Western Region of NCB said on Saturday, ANI reported.

  • 59,92,532Confirmed
  • 94,503Deaths

Full coverage

  • 2,32,60,775Confirmed
  • 8,05,765Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT18M3S

IPL Masala Unlock