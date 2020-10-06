LIVE: AIIMS says inputs about medical panel's report on Sushant's case should be obtained from CBI

New Delhi: The AIIMS on Monday said the medical board has submitted its report on the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput to the CBI and any input regarding it should be obtained from the central probe agency.

The medical board has ruled out murder in the death of Rajput, terming it "a case of hanging and death by suicide", the premier institute's forensic chief Dr Sudhir Gupta had said last week.

Meanwhile, after AIIMS' report, Sushant's family lawyer Vikas Singh said on Sunday that he would request the CBI chief to constitute a fresh forensic team in the case.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his apartment in suburban Bandra in Mumbai on June 14.

