LIVE: AIIMS says inputs about medical panel's report on Sushant's case should be obtained from CBI

AIIMS has ruled out the murder angle in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, October 6, 2020 - 10:58
New Delhi: The AIIMS on Monday said the medical board has submitted its report on the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput to the CBI and any input regarding it should be obtained from the central probe agency.

The medical board has ruled out murder in the death of Rajput, terming it "a case of hanging and death by suicide", the premier institute's forensic chief Dr Sudhir Gupta had said last week.

Meanwhile, after AIIMS' report, Sushant's family lawyer Vikas Singh said on Sunday that he would request the CBI chief to constitute a fresh forensic team in the case.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his apartment in suburban Bandra in Mumbai on June 14.

Stay tuned for all the updates in the case:

6 October 2020, 10:58 AM

After the AIIMS panel in its report ruled out the murder angle in Sushant Singh Rajput's death, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut retorted that there was a conspiracy to malign the image of Maharashtra and Mumbai Police since the beginning of the case. 

6 October 2020, 10:56 AM

The CBI had taken over the probe from Bihar Police into the alleged abetment to suicide case filed by the actor's father K K Singh in Patna against Rajput's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and her family. 

6 October 2020, 10:56 AM

Rajput's family lawyer Vikas Singh said on Sunday that he was highly perturbed by the AIIMS' medico-legal opinion submitted to the CBI and would request the probe agency's chief to constitute a fresh forensic team in the case.

6 October 2020, 10:56 AM

"The medical board has submitted the report directly to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) as required. Being a legal matter, any inputs on the report submitted by the medical board would have to be obtained from the CBI," it said.

6 October 2020, 10:56 AM

The AIIMS said in a statement, "A medical board was constituted by Dr Sudhir Gupta, Head of the Department of Forensic Medicine and Toxicology AIIMS, New Delhi as per request received by him from CBI for providing expert opinion in the case relating to the death of Sushant Singh Rajput."

