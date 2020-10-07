Sushant Singh Rajput death case LIVE: Rhea Chakraborty's bail plea likely to be heard today

New Delhi: The Bombay High Court is likely to pronounce its order on the bail plea of actress Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik and others in a drugs case related to actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death. A special Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) court in Mumbai had extended their judicial custody till October 20 on Tuesday.

Rhea, who was in a relationship with Sushant, was arrested last month by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

The agency launched an investigation after it received official communication from Enforcement Directorate (ED), in which there were various chats related to drug consumption, procurement, usage and transportation in connection with Sushant's case.

