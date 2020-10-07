हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Sushant Singh Rajput death case LIVE: Rhea Chakraborty's bail plea likely to be heard today

Rhea Chakraborty, who was in a relationship with Sushant Singh Rajput, was arrested last month by the NCB. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, October 7, 2020 - 10:26
Comments |
Image Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The Bombay High Court is likely to pronounce its order on the bail plea of actress Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik and others in a drugs case related to actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death. A special Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) court in Mumbai had extended their judicial custody till October 20 on Tuesday.

Rhea, who was in a relationship with Sushant, was arrested last month by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). 

The agency launched an investigation after it received official communication from Enforcement Directorate (ED), in which there were various chats related to drug consumption, procurement, usage and transportation in connection with Sushant's case. 

Stay tuned for all the updates on the case. 

7 October 2020, 10:26 AM

Sushant's sister Shweta thanked 'SSR Warriors' for their support.

7 October 2020, 10:25 AM

Advocate Satish Maneshinde, who represents Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik, said that the kin and lawyers of the late actor are raising doubts on the probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and also the conclusions of the AIIMS forensic team, news agency IANS reports.

7 October 2020, 10:24 AM

Rhea Chakraborty's lawyers have accused Sushant Singh Rajput's family and their legal advisors of "interfering and tampering with the investigations" and hence, have warned that they will bring it to the notice of the appropriate courts.

7 October 2020, 10:23 AM

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14. 

7 October 2020, 10:22 AM

The ED had on July 31 registered an Enforcement Case Information Report in Sushant's death case after an FIR was filed by his father KK Singh against Rhea Chakraborty in Bihar on July 28.

7 October 2020, 10:21 AM

According to officials, as many as 14 persons arrested in the case were produced before the special court here through video conferencing for the grant of judicial custody.

  • 67,57,131Confirmed
  • 1,04,555Deaths

Full coverage

  • 3,54,83,758Confirmed
  • 10,44,085Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT2M1S

Sushant Case : Over 80,000 Fake Accounts Created to 'Discredit' Mumbai Police