Sushant Singh Rajput death case LIVE: Rhea Chakraborty's bail plea likely to be heard today

Sushant's sister Shweta thanked 'SSR Warriors' for their support.
“Tough Times dont last, but Tough people do” We are strong and ever so powerful, we just need to believe in our own strength. Staying strong is an art and an unfailing promise to oneself that no matter what is thrown at me I will not break and will face everything with my head held high!! #SSRWarriorsRoar4Justice
Advocate Satish Maneshinde, who represents Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik, said that the kin and lawyers of the late actor are raising doubts on the probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and also the conclusions of the AIIMS forensic team, news agency IANS reports.
Rhea Chakraborty's lawyers have accused Sushant Singh Rajput's family and their legal advisors of "interfering and tampering with the investigations" and hence, have warned that they will bring it to the notice of the appropriate courts.
Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14.
The ED had on July 31 registered an Enforcement Case Information Report in Sushant's death case after an FIR was filed by his father KK Singh against Rhea Chakraborty in Bihar on July 28.
According to officials, as many as 14 persons arrested in the case were produced before the special court here through video conferencing for the grant of judicial custody.