Sushant Singh Rajput death case LIVE: Deepika Padukone's ex-manager Karishma Prakash questioned by NCB in drugs case

New Delhi: Days after remaining "untraceable", Deepika Padukone's former manager Karishma Prakash appeared for questioning before the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Wednesday in connection with a drugs case linked to actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

She was summoned for questioning after NCB found some hashish and CBD oil from her premises during the raids conducted last month.

The NCB had earlier quizzed her in September, along with Deepika, Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan in connection with a drugs case in the Sushant death probe.

The drug enforcement agency had registered a case on the request of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) after some alleged chats discussing drugs came to fore in August.

