Sushant Singh Rajput death case LIVE: Deepika Padukone's ex-manager Karishma Prakash questioned by NCB in drugs case

The NCB has arrested a 30-year-old man who was allegedly supplying drugs to people connected with the film and TV industry, an official said on Thursday, PTI reports.
Rhea's complaint was based on "unfounded allegations, unsubstantiated facts, speculations and was a counterblast" to the abetment of suicide case filed against her by their father K K Singh in Bihar, the sisters said in a rejoinder in the HC.
Sushant Singh Rajput's sisters Priyanka Singh and Meetu Singh on Wednesday told the Bombay High Court that the complaint lodged against them by Rhea Chakraborty for allegedly fabricating a medical prescription was an attempt to take revenge, reports PTI.
Karishma Prakash resigned on October 21 from KWAN. The company said that she now has "nothing" to do with KWAN or with any of the artists that the agency represents, including Deepika.
Karishma Prakash was asked by a Mumbai court to appear before the NCB. She had applied for anticipatory bail on Sunday, after which the special court gave her interim relief from arrest till November 7.