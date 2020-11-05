हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sushant Singh Rajput death case LIVE: Deepika Padukone's ex-manager Karishma Prakash questioned by NCB in drugs case

NCB had registered a case on the request of the ED after some alleged chats discussing drugs came to fore in August.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, November 5, 2020 - 14:27
Comments |

New Delhi: Days after remaining "untraceable", Deepika Padukone's former manager Karishma Prakash appeared for questioning before the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Wednesday in connection with a drugs case linked to actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

She was summoned for questioning after NCB found some hashish and CBD oil from her premises during the raids conducted last month.

The NCB had earlier quizzed her in September, along with Deepika, Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan in connection with a drugs case in the Sushant death probe.

The drug enforcement agency had registered a case on the request of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) after some alleged chats discussing drugs came to fore in August.

Stay tuned for all the updates on the case.

5 November 2020, 14:26 PM

The NCB has arrested a 30-year-old man who was allegedly supplying drugs to people connected with the film and TV industry, an official said on Thursday, PTI reports.

5 November 2020, 14:26 PM

Rhea's complaint was based on "unfounded allegations, unsubstantiated facts, speculations and was a counterblast" to the abetment of suicide case filed against her by their father K K Singh in Bihar, the sisters said in a rejoinder in the HC.

5 November 2020, 14:26 PM

Sushant Singh Rajput's sisters Priyanka Singh and Meetu Singh on Wednesday told the Bombay High Court that the complaint lodged against them by Rhea Chakraborty for allegedly fabricating a medical prescription was an attempt to take revenge, reports PTI.

5 November 2020, 14:25 PM

Karishma Prakash resigned on October 21 from  KWAN. The company said that she now has "nothing" to do with KWAN or with any of the artists that the agency represents, including Deepika.

5 November 2020, 14:24 PM

Karishma Prakash was asked by a Mumbai court to appear before the NCB. She had applied for anticipatory bail on Sunday, after which the special court gave her interim relief from arrest till November 7.

