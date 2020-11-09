हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Drugs probe LIVE: Film producer Firoz Nadiadwala's summoned by NCB, wife gets arrested

The NCB on Sunday raided film producer Firoz Nadiadwala's home. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, November 9, 2020 - 12:48
Comments |
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@ANI

New Delhi: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Sunday raided film producer Firoz Nadiadwala's home and seized drugs worth around Rs 3.59 lakh, an official said. His wife Shabana Saeed was also arrested in an operation conducted at different places in Mumbai and nearby areas during the day. 

Shabana Saeed's statement was recorded after which she was placed under arrest, said the NCB official.

The NCB seized 717.1 gms ganja, 74.1 gms charas and 95.1 gms MD (commercial quantity), worth Rs.3.59 lakh from Firoz Nadiadwala's home in Juhu and another location.

The operation is part of the ongoing investigations over the past three months to unravel the nexus between Bollywood and the drugs mafia, which emerged after actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death in June. 

Stay tuned for all the updates in the case. 

9 November 2020, 12:47 PM

Meanwhile, over the weekend, Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik Chakraborty moved a fresh bail plea in a special court in an NDPS case. He was arrested over two months ago on peddling charges.

9 November 2020, 12:45 PM

9 November 2020, 12:45 PM

Firoz Nadiadwala's wife and four drug peddlers who were arrested by Narcotics Control Bureau in a drug-related case yesterday were earlier today taken for their medical examination.

9 November 2020, 12:44 PM

The NCB has also summoned Firoz Nadiadwala.

9 November 2020, 12:41 PM

Firoz Nadiadwala's major productions include the "Hera Pheri" series, "Welcome", "Awara Pagal Deewana", "Aarakshan" and others.

