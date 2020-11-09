Drugs probe LIVE: Film producer Firoz Nadiadwala's summoned by NCB, wife gets arrested

New Delhi: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Sunday raided film producer Firoz Nadiadwala's home and seized drugs worth around Rs 3.59 lakh, an official said. His wife Shabana Saeed was also arrested in an operation conducted at different places in Mumbai and nearby areas during the day.

Shabana Saeed's statement was recorded after which she was placed under arrest, said the NCB official.

The NCB seized 717.1 gms ganja, 74.1 gms charas and 95.1 gms MD (commercial quantity), worth Rs.3.59 lakh from Firoz Nadiadwala's home in Juhu and another location.

The operation is part of the ongoing investigations over the past three months to unravel the nexus between Bollywood and the drugs mafia, which emerged after actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death in June.

