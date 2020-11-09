Drugs probe LIVE: Film producer Firoz Nadiadwala's summoned by NCB, wife gets arrested

9 November 2020, 12:47 PM
Meanwhile, over the weekend, Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik Chakraborty moved a fresh bail plea in a special court in an NDPS case. He was arrested over two months ago on peddling charges.
9 November 2020, 12:45 PM
Summon issued to film producer Firoz Nadiadwala: Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) #Mumbai https://t.co/sVIpyGtqry
— ANI (@ANI) November 8, 2020
9 November 2020, 12:45 PM
Firoz Nadiadwala's wife and four drug peddlers who were arrested by Narcotics Control Bureau in a drug-related case yesterday were earlier today taken for their medical examination.
Mumbai: Film producer Firoz Nadiadwala's wife and four drug peddlers who were arrested by Narcotics Control Bureau in a drug-related case yesterday, being taken for their medical examination
Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has also summoned Firoz Nadiadwala pic.twitter.com/ooEZxbpgls
— ANI (@ANI) November 9, 2020
9 November 2020, 12:44 PM
The NCB has also summoned Firoz Nadiadwala.
9 November 2020, 12:41 PM
Firoz Nadiadwala's major productions include the "Hera Pheri" series, "Welcome", "Awara Pagal Deewana", "Aarakshan" and others.