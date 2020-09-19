हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Breaking news and other live updates

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), probing drugs angle in the death case of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput death on Friday arrested five persons in separate cases and seized over 1.4 kg of contraband, reportedly.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, September 19, 2020 - 11:09
New Delhi: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), probing drugs angle in the death case of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput death on Friday arrested five persons in separate cases and seized over 1.4 kg of contraband, reportedly.

PTI reported Rahil Vishram (42) was apprehended from his residence in suburban Versova and arrested after questioning in the drugs case related to Rajput's death, the NCB official said. A team of the NCB Mumbai unit raided Vishram's house following the questioning of Ankush Arenja (28), arrested by the agency earlier, about drug peddlers, he said. 

The team seized 928 gm of charas and Rs 4,36,000 in cash during the raid on Vishram's house, he said.

Meanwhile, the CBI officials investigating late actor's death case are back in New Delhi and soon the AIIMS Forensic team will produce a conclusive report. 

Stay tuned for all updates on Sushant Singh Rajput death case: 

 

