Exclusive: This unseen video of Sushant Singh Rajput raises questions on Rhea Chakraborty's drug and depression claims

New Delhi: The mysterious death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput is being probed by the CBI and the AIIMS forensics team will reportedly submit its findings to the investigating agency on September 20, 2020. Therefore, in 24 hours span, many doubts related to the late actor's demise will be answered but before that Zee News has found another unseen video which shows he was full of life amid the pandemic.

Zee News has accessed a video of Sushant Singh Rajput sitting in the balcony of his residence in Mumbai, making paper planes. He can be seen enjoying the moment just like little children do while making paper planes. While you can hear the voice of the person making this video, there's a pack of cigarettes, two mugs, water bottles and a few other items on the table.

It has been learnt that the video is from April 2020 which means two months before his demise - was the actor really battling bouts of behaviour changes during a lockdown or is it that he genuinely enjoyed these little moments in life?

Also, his most prized possession - the telescope is placed in the balcony. It is known to all that Sushant loved skywatching, especially the planetary movements, stars and had a keen interest in astronomy. So, someone who is so passionate about such things in life - can he really take such an extreme step?

These are a few questions which this video raises and also raise serious doubts on claims made by Rhea Chakraborty that he suffered from depression and was into taking drugs.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra residence on June 14, 2020.