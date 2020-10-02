Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Breaking news and other live updates

New Delhi: The Bombay High Court has reserved the bail pleas of Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty in a drugs case filed by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Forensics team meanwhile has submitted its report to the CBI.

AIIMS report has questioned the absence of the timing of death in the autopsy report and pointed towards the dimly-lit post mortem room at Cooper Hospital, sources said, according to IANS.

The CBI roped in AIIMS Forensic department for the medico-legal opinion after it registered a case on August 6 after the notification from the Centre on the recommendation of Bihar government.

Besides the CBI, the Enforcement Directorate and the NCB are probing the money laundering and drug angle respectively surrounding the death of Sushant.

