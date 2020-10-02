हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Breaking news and other live updates

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, October 2, 2020 - 11:03
New Delhi: The Bombay High Court has reserved the bail pleas of Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty in a drugs case filed by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Forensics team meanwhile has submitted its report to the CBI. 

AIIMS report has questioned the absence of the timing of death in the autopsy report and pointed towards the dimly-lit post mortem room at Cooper Hospital, sources said, according to IANS. 

The CBI roped in AIIMS Forensic department for the medico-legal opinion after it registered a case on August 6 after the notification from the Centre on the recommendation of Bihar government.

Besides the CBI, the Enforcement Directorate and the NCB are probing the money laundering and drug angle respectively surrounding the death of Sushant.

Stay tuned for all updates on Sushant Singh Rajput's death case:

 

2 October 2020, 11:03 AM

The family of the late actor has been sharing all the fan posts and thanking them for all the support they are getting to get justice for Sushant. Shweta Kirti Singh posted how even the NRIs seek justice for her late brother. 

2 October 2020, 11:00 AM

The late actor's sister Shweta Singh Kirti tweeted: Join and support the campaign at Jantar Mantar today... remember to wear a mask, maintain social distancing and follow the local laws. Let’s ask the right questions and stand for the right cause!! #Satyagrah4SSR #Revolution4SSR

2 October 2020, 11:00 AM

Sushant's brother-in-law bats for 'justice for Sushant'. He tweeted:

