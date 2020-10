New Delhi: Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra residence on June 14, 2020. After massive demand for CBI probe into his death, the premier investigating agency took over the case and is currently analysing all the possible angles of his death.

Besides CBI, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) is probing the drugs angle and money laundering case related to the late actor's death.

On Thursday, Sushant's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty was granted bail by the Bombay High Court in drugs case related to the actor's death case. Besides Rhea, Sushant's two close aides - Dipesh Sawant and Samuel Miranda have also been granted bail.

The family of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput is still waiting for justice to be served and has got immense support from fans.

