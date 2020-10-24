Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Breaking news and other live updates

24 October 2020, 14:42 PM
Senior BJP leader Subramanian Swamy tweeted:
If I do not get response from PM on the need to re-review the review of Dr. Sudhir Gupta Special Committee findings on Sushant Singh Rajput’s autopsy, I have a right to file a PIL. Under Articles 19 and 21 I have right to know how SSR’s life was deprived and for speedy justice.
— Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) October 22, 2020
24 October 2020, 14:41 PM
According to PTI, hearing PILs alleging media trial in the reportage of the Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, the court also remarked that it was a question not of regulation but "checks and balances". During the hearing, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is probing the case, told the court that it had not leaked any information related to the matter to the media.
Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh, representing the CBI, asserted that the Enforcement Directorate(ED) and Narcotics Control Bureau(NCB), which are also probing cases related to the actor's death by suicide in June, too had not leaked any information. All the three central agencies had filed affidavits in the court stating that they had not leaked any probe-related information, he said.
"We know our responsibilities and there is no question of leaking information by any of the agencies," the ASG added.