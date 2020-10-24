हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Breaking news and other live updates

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra residence on June 14, 2020. The case being handled by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) along with Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) probing the drugs angle and Enforcement Directorate (ED) looking into the money laundering matter.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, October 24, 2020 - 14:42
New Delhi: Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra residence on June 14, 2020. The case being handled by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) along with Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) probing the drugs angle and Enforcement Directorate (ED) looking into the money laundering matter.

The Bombay High Court on Friday observed that the media has become "highly polarised" and changed over time while journalists were "neutral" in the past. Hearing PILs alleging media trial in the reportage of the Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, the court also remarked that it was a question not of regulation but "checks and balances".

According to PTI, during the hearing, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is probing the case, told the court that it had not leaked any information related to the matter to the media.

Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh, representing the CBI, asserted that the Enforcement Directorate(ED) and Narcotics Control Bureau(NCB), which are also probing cases related to the actor's death by suicide in June, too had not leaked any information.

Keep reading this space for regular updates on Sushant Singh Rajput death case:

 

24 October 2020, 14:42 PM

Senior BJP leader Subramanian Swamy tweeted: 

24 October 2020, 14:41 PM

According to PTI, hearing PILs alleging media trial in the reportage of the Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, the court also remarked that it was a question not of regulation but "checks and balances". During the hearing, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is probing the case, told the court that it had not leaked any information related to the matter to the media.

Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh, representing the CBI, asserted that the Enforcement Directorate(ED) and Narcotics Control Bureau(NCB), which are also probing cases related to the actor's death by suicide in June, too had not leaked any information. All the three central agencies had filed affidavits in the court stating that they had not leaked any probe-related information, he said.
"We know our responsibilities and there is no question of leaking information by any of the agencies," the ASG added.

