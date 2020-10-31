Sushant case LIVE updates: Fans trend #CBIUpdateOnSSRCase on Twitter

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's shocking death on June 14, 2020, left his family, fans and well-wishers grieving. He was found dead at his Bandra residence and ever since speculation about his personal and professional life has been in the public domain.

The mysterious case of his death is being handled by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) along with Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) probing the drugs angle and Enforcement Directorate (ED) looking into the money laundering matter.

According to sources, NCB is investigating Sushant Singh Rajput's death with drugs angle as well. On a related note, the NCB officials visited Water Stone resort in Andheri. For the uninitiated, it has been reported that Sushant cut short his Europe trip and went to stay at the above-mentioned resort.

As per sources, it has been learnt that a filmmaker was in constant touch with the late actor and used to visit him at the resort during this time period. The NCB can soon summon this filmmaker for questioning.

Stay tuned for all updates on Sushant Singh Rajput death case: