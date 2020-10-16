Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Breaking news and other updates

New Delhi: After reports alleging that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has found no foul play in Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, the agency has refuted such claims.

The CBI on Thursday termed "speculative" and "erroneous" the media reports claiming that the agency has concluded its probe in actor Sushant Singh Rajput death case and may soon file a closure report, officials said.

The CBI is probing a case of abetment to suicide against Sushant Singh Rajput's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and her family members.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra residence on June 14, 2020.

