हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Breaking news and other updates

After reports alleging that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has found no foul play in Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, the agency has refuted  such claims. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, October 16, 2020 - 14:42
Comments |

New Delhi: After reports alleging that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has found no foul play in Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, the agency has refuted  such claims. 

The CBI on Thursday termed "speculative" and "erroneous" the media reports claiming that the agency has concluded its probe in actor Sushant Singh Rajput death case and may soon file a closure report, officials said.

The CBI is probing a case of abetment to suicide against Sushant Singh Rajput's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and her family members.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra residence on June 14, 2020.

Stay tuned for all updates on Sushant Singh Rajput's death case:

 

16 October 2020, 14:42 PM

The News Broadcasters Association (NBA) submitted before the Delhi High Court on Thursday that it has treated the plea filed by Bollywood actor Rakul Preet Singh, whose name also surfaced in a drugs case related to the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, as a representation and order is awaited on the same.

16 October 2020, 14:41 PM

"According my information the media reports that CBI is closing, by a final report in the Sushant SR`s unnatural death FIR in the next two days, is wrong. Why are so many in Mumbai in such a huge hurry to close the case?" Subramanian Swamy tweeted on his verified account.

16 October 2020, 14:40 PM

"The CBI continues to investigate the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. There are certain speculative reports in media that the CBI has reached a conclusion. It may be reiterated that these reports are speculative and erroneous," PTI quotes CBI spokesperson RK Gaur saying in a statement.

The CBI is probing a case of abetment to suicide against Rajput's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and her family members.

  • 73,70,468Confirmed
  • 1,12,161Deaths

Full coverage

  • 3,84,41,934Confirmed
  • 10,91,439Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT2M14S

BJP national president JP Nadda addresses an election rally in Banka, Bihar