Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Breaking news and other updates

16 October 2020, 14:42 PM
The News Broadcasters Association (NBA) submitted before the Delhi High Court on Thursday that it has treated the plea filed by Bollywood actor Rakul Preet Singh, whose name also surfaced in a drugs case related to the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, as a representation and order is awaited on the same.
16 October 2020, 14:41 PM
"According my information the media reports that CBI is closing, by a final report in the Sushant SR`s unnatural death FIR in the next two days, is wrong. Why are so many in Mumbai in such a huge hurry to close the case?" Subramanian Swamy tweeted on his verified account.
According my information the media reports that CBI is closing, by a final report in the Sushant SR’s unnatural death FIR in the next two days, is wrong. Why are so many in Mumbai in such a huge hurry to close the case?
— Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) October 15, 2020
16 October 2020, 14:40 PM
"The CBI continues to investigate the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. There are certain speculative reports in media that the CBI has reached a conclusion. It may be reiterated that these reports are speculative and erroneous," PTI quotes CBI spokesperson RK Gaur saying in a statement.
The CBI is probing a case of abetment to suicide against Rajput's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and her family members.