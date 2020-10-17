Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Breaking news and other updates

17 October 2020, 16:34 PM
Sushant's cousin and BJP MLA Neeraj Kumar Singh Babloo rushed to hospital after complaining of chest pain.
Please Pray for Bablu Bhaiya’s health, he is presently hospitalized in Delhi. @MLANirajBablu pic.twitter.com/mtttVDmZcH
— Shweta Singh Kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) October 16, 2020
17 October 2020, 16:31 PM
Shweta also shared her late brother Sushant Singh Rajput's post with a Swami Vivekanand message:
Message from Bhai Struggle God-ward! #swamivikenanda #ImmortalSushant pic.twitter.com/rOkwO33vTJ
— Shweta Singh Kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) October 16, 2020
17 October 2020, 16:30 PM
On the auspicious occasion of Sharadiya Navratri, Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti posted a picture of their late mother with a heartwarming message. She wrote: Maa...on the eve of Navratri I pray to you for strength and wisdom. I am proud the way you raised us. Folded hands Let’s start our Durga Pujo by honoring our own mother first. Hope this Navratri everyone is filled with strength of the divine. #OurMotherOurStrength
Maa...on the eve of Navratri I pray to you for strength and wisdom. I am proud the way you raised us. Let’s start our Durga Pujo by honoring our own mother first. Hope this Navratri everyone is filled with strength of the divine. #OurMotherOurStrength pic.twitter.com/Db0Z6uLQUr
— Shweta Singh Kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) October 16, 2020