Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Breaking news and other updates

Besides the CBI, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) is probing the drugs scam and money laundering angle in Sushant's death case.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, October 17, 2020 - 16:35
New Delhi: Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra residence on June 14, 2020. After a massive demand for the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry by fans and family, the probe agency began its investigation. 

A few days back, the CBI refuted reports claiming that it has completed its probe in the case. The CBI termed "speculative" and "erroneous" media reports claiming that the agency has concluded its probe in actor Sushant Singh Rajput death case and may soon file a closure report, officials said.

The CBI is probing a case of abetment to suicide against Sushant Singh Rajput's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and her family members.

On the auspicious occasion of Navratri, Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti extended wishes to fans and prayed for justice.

Stay tuned for all updates on Sushant Singh Rajput's death case:

 

17 October 2020, 16:34 PM

Sushant's cousin and BJP MLA Neeraj Kumar Singh Babloo rushed to hospital after complaining of chest pain.

17 October 2020, 16:31 PM

Shweta also shared her late brother Sushant Singh Rajput's post with a Swami Vivekanand message:

17 October 2020, 16:30 PM

On the auspicious occasion of Sharadiya Navratri, Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti posted a picture of their late mother with a heartwarming message. She wrote: Maa...on the eve of Navratri I pray to you for strength and wisdom. I am proud the way you raised us. Folded hands Let’s start our Durga Pujo by honoring our own mother first. Hope this Navratri everyone is filled with strength of the divine. #OurMotherOurStrength

