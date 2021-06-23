हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
'Loading Antibodies': Kartik Aaryan receives first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Kartik Aaryan received his first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. The actor, who had contracted the deadly disease in March, shared the update on his Instagram with a picture where he is seen posing at the PD Hinduja Hospital's vaccination centre.

&#039;Loading Antibodies&#039;: Kartik Aaryan receives first dose of COVID-19 vaccine
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan on Tuesday received his first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. The actor, who had contracted the deadly disease in March, shared the update on his Instagram account with a picture where he is seen posing at the PD Hinduja Hospital's vaccination centre.

In the caption, Kartik wrote, " Now loading: Antibodies...."

 

Apart from Kartik, several Bollywood actors like Varun Dhawan, Radhika Apte, Sonakshi Sinha, Pulkit Samrat, Alaya F, Radhika Apte have received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

Coming back to his work front, Kartik recently completed 10 years in Bollywood with his debut film 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama' and will next be seen in 'Dhamaka' which has been directed by Ram Madhvani.

The film will follow a news anchor reporting a hard-hitting incident of a bomb blast in real-time. Kartik's character will be subjected to circumstances grappling him between tough choices, abidance to his career, or awakening the humanist within.

Apart from 'Dhamaka', Kartik will also be seen in 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'. Earlier, he also made headlines when reports broke out that the makers of 'Dostana 2' had dropped him from the film.

 

