हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Mouni Roy

Lockdown diaries: Mouni Roy hits 'GI Jane' mode

On Instagram, Mouni's new photograph sees her strike a pose in black fitted crop-top and cargo pants.  

Lockdown diaries: Mouni Roy hits &#039;GI Jane&#039; mode
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@imouniroy

Mumbai: Actress Mouni Roy hits action mode in a new snapshot she has posted on social media.

On Instagram, Mouni's new photograph sees her strike a pose in black fitted crop-top and cargo pants.

"GI Jane," she wrote as the caption.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

G.I Jane 

A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on

Mouni's friend and actress Aashka Goradia commented: "Woof".

Actress Disha Parmar complimented Mouni's slim frame and wrote: "That waist!!"

"G.I. Jane" is a 1997 action drama film, which tells the fictional story of the first woman to undergo training in US Navy Special Warfare Group.

On the acting front, Mouni will next be seen in "Brahmastra". Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor star in the ambitious Ayan Mukerji-directed superhero adventure, which has been billed as the first part in a trilogy. The film also stars Nagarjuna.

"Brahmastra: Part One" is set to release in five languages -- Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam, and is produced by Dharma Productions in association with Fox Star Studios.peo

Tags:
Mouni RoyMouni Roy picsmouni pics
Next
Story

TV actor Ashiesh Roy of ‘Sasural Simar Ka’ hospitalised in Mumbai, seeks financial help for treatment
  • 1,01,437Confirmed
  • 3,169Deaths

Full coverage

  • 49,16,718Confirmed
  • 3,21,233Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT19M21S

Category 4 super-cyclone Amphan heading towards Coast of West Bengal and Orissa