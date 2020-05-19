Lockdown diaries: Mouni Roy hits 'GI Jane' mode

Mumbai: Actress Mouni Roy hits action mode in a new snapshot she has posted on social media.

On Instagram, Mouni's new photograph sees her strike a pose in black fitted crop-top and cargo pants.

"GI Jane," she wrote as the caption.

Mouni's friend and actress Aashka Goradia commented: "Woof".

Actress Disha Parmar complimented Mouni's slim frame and wrote: "That waist!!"

"G.I. Jane" is a 1997 action drama film, which tells the fictional story of the first woman to undergo training in US Navy Special Warfare Group.

On the acting front, Mouni will next be seen in "Brahmastra". Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor star in the ambitious Ayan Mukerji-directed superhero adventure, which has been billed as the first part in a trilogy. The film also stars Nagarjuna.

"Brahmastra: Part One" is set to release in five languages -- Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam, and is produced by Dharma Productions in association with Fox Star Studios.peo