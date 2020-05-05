हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Kriti Kharbanda

Lockdown diaries: Pulkit Samrat's gluten-free recipe for Kriti Kharbanda

The lockdown has turned Pulkit Samrat into a chef who is trying new recipes everyday to make his girlfriend Kriti Kharbanda happy.

Lockdown diaries: Pulkit Samrat&#039;s gluten-free recipe for Kriti Kharbanda
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Pulkit has baked a sour dough gluten-free bread for his ladylove Kriti Kharbanda and she absolutely loves it.

Kriti took to Instagram to share a photograph of the bread. "Sour dough gluten-free bread.. baked by the best(hired by me personally) - @pulkitsamrat ok now I'm going back to eating," captioned the actress.

The lockdown has turned Pulkit Samrat into a chef who is trying new recipes everyday to make his foodie girlfriend happy. On Monday, Pulkit had baked pav for Kriti. Sharing the photos on Instagram, Pulkit captioned: "First attempt and now am tempted!"

Reacting to his post, Kriti expressed that the "bhukkad" (foodie) inside her is satisfied.

She wrote: "You're welcome @pulkitsamrat . I'm glad I bring out the best in you. Did u ever think you would bake PAV for me!? the bhukkhad in me is very impressed Haan! Muahhh! #blessedwiththebest #midnightcravings #foodstagram."

Kriti Kharbanda puklit samrat
