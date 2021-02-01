हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Sushant Singh

Lockdown taught me the value of friends and family: Sushant Singh

The actor who has worked in movies such as Satya, The legends of Bhagat Singh, Hate Story 2, and many other blockbuster movies has been extremely busy shooting 'Jeet Ki Zid' and 'Kaun? Who did' it for OTT platforms in recent times.

Mumbai: Renowned Bollywood actor Sushant Singh opened up on his experience of the lockdown and what shooting in the new normal, post the lockdown feels like. The actor who has worked in movies such as Satya, The legends of Bhagat Singh, Hate Story 2, and many other blockbuster movies has been extremely busy shooting 'Jeet Ki Zid' and 'Kaun? Who did' it for OTT platforms in recent times. 

Savdhaan India: India fights back host Sushant Singh also shot an advertisement for Sanvt ceramik.

The hardworking and passionate actor shared his experience during the lockdown saying "during that period I didn't get much time to pursue any hobby as such, but yes I love reading, I used to engage myself in doing that. Besides that, the lockdown was spent doing regular household chores with my wife looking after both the kids and the dogs, this pretty much sums up my lockdown. Post the lockdown I have been busy shooting I don't think I have travelled as much in pre covid times as I travelled in COVID-19 times."

He also added "lockdown experience was not easy frankly one realizes how money-centric the economy of the world has become its not people-centric. In fact, it is a great time to look at our neighbour country Bhutan which doesn't believe in GDP but it believes in the national happiness index, the only carbon negative country in the world, so we need to learn that. The lockdown also thought us the value of friends and family because one could not meet up with their friends and family end of the day that all really matters not money not fame only your friends and family it was pretty bad for the people whose daily wage on us we have seen that some tragic scenes unfolded which was very heartbreaking, it also gave rise to many heroes like Sonu Sood and many others like him who reached out to people I tried for my part also but nothing compared to others and I salute to them".

 

