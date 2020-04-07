हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Karan Johar

Lockdown With the Johars: Karan Johar's twins Yash-Roohi's adorable shenanigans continue to amuse amid quarantine - Watch

Many celebs like Vidya Balan, Bhumi Pednekar amongst various others dropped their comments on the video and expressed their love for the kids. 

Lockdown With the Johars: Karan Johar&#039;s twins Yash-Roohi&#039;s adorable shenanigans continue to amuse amid quarantine - Watch
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Filmmaker Karan Johar's time at home amid lockdown is turning out to be quite a ride for fans. Why? Well, the master storyteller in movies has started off 'LockdownWithJohars' which basically is his cute interactions with twin kids Yash and Roohi. 

We must say that the kids are adorable and oh so bright that every time Dada KJo asks them something, their reply leaves him stumped. Watch the latest video which shows Yash and Roohi calling their Dada fat, pointing towards his tummy. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

I have been body shamed!!!! #lockdownwiththejohars #toodles

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on

Many celebs like Vidya Balan, Bhumi Pednekar amongst various others dropped their comments on the video and expressed their love for the kids. 

The 47-year-old Dharma Productions honcho became a father to twin babies - Yash and Roohi through surrogacy. Yash was named after Karan's father the late legendary filmmaker and Dharma Productions founder Yash Johar and Roohi's name came from his mother Hiroo. 

 

